Remember Back When Bobby Brown Launched A Whole BBQ Food Line?

Updated July 4, 2024.

Talk about throwback Thursdays on this here Fourth of July. We’re resurfacing a blast from the past—10 years to be exact.

Long before Tabitha Brown became the Black belle of food seasoning, a beloved R&B king stepped into the culinary industry to do his thing. Remember back in 2014 when Bobby Brown premiered his signature food line?

At the time, the launch drew side-eyes and social media jokes but the jokes fell flat. 10 years later, Brown Brown Foods remains a viable business with BBQ staples and a signature Bobby Brown sauce.

Let’s take a look at his journey.

A whole generation regarded Bobby Brown as the King of the Stage. His late wife, Whitney Houston, proudly proclaimed her husband the King of R&B.

Now, loyal servants to the Boston crooner may refer to him as a barbecue sauce entrepreneur.

The singer and former New Edition frontman just launched a signature line of Bobby Brown Foods, including BBQ sauces, seasonings, and mixes, all made from his personal recipes. Available for mass consumption this fall, “Bobby’s Original BBQ Sauce” features flavors like “Boston Blend Seasoning” and “Sweet and Spicy Sauce,” which are poised to tantalize one’s taste buds.

According to ESSENCE, Brown has taken the lead as the chef in his home. In a statement released by Brown, he makes it apparent that he has been a fiend for culinary arts for ages, and that we’re just now catching up.

“I learned to cook a long time ago. When I was younger and on punishment, that was my punishment, where I had to stay in the kitchen with my mother and actually learn how to cook. This is not something that is new to me; it’s been a part of my life for a long time,” he says.

As the crooner mulls developing ideas around cooking utensils and cookbooks, the news came with much excitement and support.

Here’s a few highlights of Bobby Brown Foods over the past decade.

Thanks to everyone who came thru to taste my BBQ.. Now for some rest before I due what I do BEST!!! pic.twitter.com/j6hhwN40OB — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) June 27, 2014

#FISHFRYFRIDAY Head over to https://t.co/M6tGhxbm5C for #BrownBagNit our all in 1 seasoning and batter. This has been a staple in the Brown house for decades. Ideal for frying and baking, this mix will add flavor and a great golden color to everything you cook @KingBobbyBrown pic.twitter.com/XhuD4vuOQb — Bobby Brown Foods (@BobbyBrownFoods) December 22, 2017

ATL IT’s GOING DOWN THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY & SUNDAY April 28th and 29th Meet me at

The Bobby Brown Foods

BOOTH 426

@BobbyBrownFoods #BlackXAtl2018

GeorgiaInternationalConventionCenter

2000 Convention Center Concourse

Atlanta, GA 30337https://t.co/iToVYsKJUE pic.twitter.com/BLwYHnwMWZ — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) April 28, 2018

