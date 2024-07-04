Bobby Brown, honorary, doctorate, react, Bobbi Kristina,
by Black Enterprise

July 4, 2024

Remember Back When Bobby Brown Launched A Whole BBQ Food Line?

This R&B king created a signature line of BBQ sauce

Updated July 4, 2024.

Talk about throwback Thursdays on this here Fourth of July. We’re resurfacing a blast from the past—10 years to be exact.

Long before Tabitha Brown became the Black belle of food seasoning, a beloved R&B king stepped into the culinary industry to do his thing. Remember back in 2014 when Bobby Brown premiered his signature food line?
At the time, the launch drew side-eyes and social media jokes but the jokes fell flat. 10 years later, Brown Brown Foods remains a viable business with BBQ staples and a signature Bobby Brown sauce.

Let’s take a look at his journey.

***

A whole generation regarded Bobby Brown as the King of the Stage. His late wife, Whitney Houston, proudly proclaimed her husband the King of R&B.

Now, loyal servants to the Boston crooner may refer to him as a barbecue sauce entrepreneur.

The singer and former New Edition frontman just launched a signature line of Bobby Brown Foods, including BBQ sauces, seasonings, and mixes, all made from his personal recipes. Available for mass consumption this fall, “Bobby’s Original BBQ Sauce” features flavors like “Boston Blend Seasoning” and “Sweet and Spicy Sauce,” which are poised to tantalize one’s taste buds.

According to ESSENCE, Brown has taken the lead as the chef in his home. In a statement released by Brown, he makes it apparent that he has been a fiend for culinary arts for ages, and that we’re just now catching up.

“I learned to cook a long time ago. When I was younger and on punishment, that was my punishment, where I had to stay in the kitchen with my mother and actually learn how to cook. This is not something that is new to me; it’s been a part of my life for a long time,” he says.

As the crooner mulls developing ideas around cooking utensils and cookbooks, the news came with much excitement and support.

Here’s a few highlights of Bobby Brown Foods over the past decade.

RELATED CONTENT: Tabitha Brown Stays Winning With Permanent Partnership With Target For Vegan Food Line


×