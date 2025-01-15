Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Washington Commanders’ Bobby Wagner Pursues Business Degree From Howard University 'I just looked at Howard as a great school to learn business from. It’s one of the best in the country, and why wouldn’t I choose them?'







An NFL player has taken steps toward obtaining his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree by enrolling at Howard University. According to HBCU Gameday, NFL All-Pro defense player Bobby Wagner is pursuing his degree at one of the most prominent HBCUs in the nation, Howard University.

Wagner, who plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, enrolled in the 18-month MBA program in January 2023. Thinking about life after football motivated the linebacker to take the course, as most NFL players don’t play more than five years in the league, and many go bankrupt within years after their playing days are over.

Out of all the schools to attend, he chose Howard because of the school’s reputation and history.

“I just looked at Howard as a great school to learn business from. It’s one of the best in the country, and why wouldn’t I choose them?” he asked.

The 34-year-old player is already a businessman, acting as his own agent when he negotiated his recent contract with the Commanders. Without employing an agent, he received a one-year, $8.5 million deal, with $6 million guaranteed, and didn’t have to give a percentage to anyone.

His drive to a successful post-NFL career has brought him to Howard, where he will grow into a businessman after completing the school’s business program.

“Similarly, with football, you always want to try to find ways to perfect your craft, so I felt like this was an opportunity for me to do that off the field,” he said.

Wagner, who has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, also gives back to the community. For his dedication to community activities and education, he was recently nominated for the NFL’s 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. This award recognizes players for their contributions on and off the field.

