HBCU by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Go Bison! Howard University Celebrates Centennial Homecoming Howard's annual homecoming celebration is a staple event for not only current college students and alumni.







As a distinguished alumna of Howard University Vice President Kamala Harris stands on the precipice of the 2024 presidential election, the university has gained unprecedented attention. Recognized as the top HBCU by Forbes, Howard continues its legacy of excellence and tradition. Its annual homecoming celebration is a hallmark event that resonates deeply with students and alumni, becoming a cultural staple. This year’s took place Oct. 13-20.

The first official homecoming event occurred in 1924 as the university’s alums organized it to reconnect with their alma mater. This event marked a significant shift in how Howard engaged with its graduates, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among alumni and current students.

Over the decades, homecoming has evolved into a week-long celebration featuring various events, including parades, fundraisers, shows, parties, and the highly-anticipated football game. The event draws thousands of attendees from across the country and attracts not only alumni but also celebrities and dignitaries, showcasing the university’s influence in the African-American community and broader society.

Today, Howard’s homecoming is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere. It features performances by famous artists, a grand parade, and various social events that emphasize the university’s legacy and ongoing impact. From “Bison For Kamala” events to performances from Doug E. Fresh, Coco Jones, DJ D-Nice, and more, the campus was buzzing with pride and excitement.

As the centennial celebration commenced, top brands like Jordan, Fenty, Sunglasses Hut, Procter & Gamble, Pronghorn Co., Gran Coramino, and Hilton held engaging activities on and off campus.

BLACK ENTERPRISE headed to Howard University and spoke to reps from Hilton, which hosted a large group of alumni, and the “Homecoming At The Mecca Team,” which planned most of the weekend’s headlining events.

Bonnie Campagnuolo, brand leader of Embassy Suites by Hilton, spoke to BE about the company’s involvement in the historic weekend.

“Community events like Howard University’s Homecoming are invaluable opportunities for people from across the country to gather and reconnect, said Campagnuolo. “At Embassy Suites, we strive to provide an upscale, approachable environment with welcoming spaces for people to meet and socialize as well as a spacious and comfortable home base for guests to rest, refuel and refresh.”

The “Homecoming At The Mecca” team is comprised of alumni Brandon Banks, Trey Poindexter, Duclas Charles, Major Dobbins, Steve Owens, Brandon Palm, Khalil Ajiborode, and Ricardo Jones who also spoke with BE about their pledge to planning homecoming experiences for students and alumni.

Black Men Xcel 2024 speaker Duclas Charles remarked, “We’ve (The Team at Homecoming at the Mecca) been a part of creating memories for our friends since our various eras in undergrad, and it’s always fulfilling to create spaces authentically curated for Bison, by Bison bringing friends together again, allowing them to relive those days that make Howard U the Mecca and our favorite place on earth.”

Brandon Banks explained the significance of Howard University’s highly anticipated and attended events.

“As a Howard University alum and MBA graduate, my connection to the university runs deep. Planning experiences for students and fellow alumni is more than just an event for me but a way to nurture the sense of community that Howard embodies. Seeing 3,000 alumni create new memories at the National Museum of African American History and Culture is a memory I hold dear to my heart and will cherish forever,” he said.

As the weekend concluded, unforgettable moments went down in Howard history such as supermodel Anok Yai returning to the campus where she was discovered in 2017. And, the “Back The Yard” Homecoming giving challenge supporting student scholarships made the weekend one to remember.

After 100 years, Howard University Homecoming continues to bring everyone back home for one of the biggest and most popular HBCU homecomings.

