News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Body Of Beloved Atlanta Teacher Found After Month-Long Search At Lake Oconee Gary Jones was boating with his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, when both vanished a month ago.







Authorities have found the body of a beloved Atlanta teacher after he went missing at Lake Oconee in February.

WSB-TV reported that Gary Jones was boating with his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, on Feb. 8 when both vanished. After not returning to land, officials began to search for the couple. Wilson’s body was found the following day.

The search for Jones, however, continued. After weeks with no recovery, an out-of-state diving team from Wisconsin traveled to the Georgia lake to assist.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed that the diving team, led by Keith Cormican, found Jones on March 9. Cormican traveled down through his nonprofit, Bruce’s Legacy. Named after his brother, the organization assists with search and rescue missions for drowning victims.

Cormican located Jones’s body less than 100 yards from where officials found Wilson. He described the area as extremely wooded. The team had to go 45 feet down to spot Jones’ body. SONAR was used to pinpoint where Jones could be.

“We just want to say thank you for all of the unbelievable support…this has been the worst 29 days of our life,” said Jones’ brother, Michael. “We depended heavily on our faith. Our Heavenly Father brought us through.”

He added, “We’ve had overwhelming support of folks who love Gary. Gary was a game and life changer. He helped a lot of people, and that’s why so many folks have come in to support.”

Jones was an eighth-grade teacher and track-and-field coach at Westminster, a private Christian school in Atlanta. He also coached the school’s 8th-grade basketball team.

“I have had the privilege of connecting with alumni, parents, students, and faculty members who have shared stories of Gary’s legacy and the many ways he inspired both his students and colleagues,” said Keith Evans, the school’s president. “He has profoundly impacted the Wildcat community, and his passing will be felt well beyond the boundaries of our campus.”

