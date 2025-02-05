Boosie Reveals ‘Lake BadAzz’ In Georgia

Nearly a year ago, Boosie BadAzz revealed that he was building an area on his 88-acre estate in Georgia for his eight children. Finally, he has revealed a video of “Lake BadAzz” that he had “made” on his property.

A recent video clip from Boosie’s Instagram account shows the lake and the unloading of fish into it. You can hear him in the clip saying, “Welcome to Lake BadAzz”

#lakebadazz MAMA I GIT A LAKE #peaceofmind✌ 🎣

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boosieig2024

In December 2024, DJ Vlad was at the property getting a rundown of Boosie’s lake as the Baton Rouge rapper showed him the lake that was built on his 26-acre property. In the video, he initially referred to the water as Lake Hatch (his real name is Torence Hatch Jr.).

He told Vlad that he got sick of going to fish at other people’s lakes, so he decided to have one built on his property.

Boosie explained that the area was all trees, but he had bulldozers come and dig it off and connect it to the creek already on his property. He brought in catfish, bass, crappie, bluegill, and a variety of fish, including prize fish. If anyone who fishes on his property can catch one of the prize fish, Boosie said he will give them $200.

Boosie estimated that he spent about $127,000 to create the lake, which he can enjoy between going on social media to convince Donald Trump to pardon him on federal charges.

Boosie is facing two counts of firearm possession: one for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm involved in interstate commerce, and another for knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with substance abuse issues.

Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT ‼️MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 22, 2025

