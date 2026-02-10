News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Body Cam Video Captures Ohio Inmate’s Brutal Assault On Two Guards, $1M Bond Set Body cam footage shows what led to an Ohio inmates’ assault on two prison guards.







Newly released body camera footage shows an Ohio inmate attacking two correctional officers in an exchange that led to a $1 million bond and additional charges.

On Feb. 7, newly released body camera footage shows Joseph Hunter allegedly attacking two correctional officers inside Trumbull Correctional Institution in March 2025 following an internal altercation. The video, shared by The Neighborhood Talk, captures Hunter striking both officers, including a female officer, whom he knocked to the ground before stomping on her face.

The assault occurred on March 14, 2025, while Hunter was already incarcerated at Trumbull Correctional Institution. Authorities said the officer was carrying out her assigned duties when the encounter escalated, resulting in injuries that required medical treatment.

Following the assault, Hunter appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in June 2025 on two counts of felonious assault, each carrying a repeat violent offender specification. His bond was set at $1 million.

The additional charges and steep bond stemmed from Hunter’s status as a repeat violent offender, which triggered a sentencing enhancement allowing harsher penalties for defendants with prior violent felony convictions.

Hunter was later transferred to Ohio State Penitentiary, where he is serving a 32-year sentence tied to earlier convictions in Lucas County. Those convictions include involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery; all first-degree felonies.

The charges trace back to a November 2011 robbery at a Toledo convenience store, during which a clerk fatally shot Hunter’s accomplice. Although Hunter did not fire the fatal shot, he was convicted and sentenced in connection with his partner’s death.

While the video shows Hunter striking both officers, many viewers on social media argue that he was provoked and pushed to react.

”Poking at a person that has nothing to lose is a choice,” one Instagram user wrote.

”He asked nicely, and she kept pushing him. BEFORE she sprayed him, he wasn’t aggressive, just talking,” added someone else.”

