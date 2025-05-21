Maintenance Man Arrested For Allegedly Assisting Prisoners Escape At New Orleans Jail

A person who worked at the Orleans Justice Center, where 10 inmates escaped, has been arrested for allegedly helping the men escape from jail. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrest of 33-year-old maintenance worker, Sterling Williams, in connection with the crime committed May 16 in New Orleans. He has been charged with Principal to Simple Escape (10 counts) and Malfeasance In Office. Williams was arrested after an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division.

Williams admitted that one of the inmates told him to turn off the water in the cell so they could escape the facility.

“This is a continuing investigation, and we will provide updates as often as possible. We will uncover all the facts eventually and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows. I encourage anyone who knows anything and even those who may have provided assistance to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case,” said Attorney General Murrill in a written statement.

According to WDSU, Williams told officials that he was forced to perform the action after being threatened by one of the escapees, Antoine Massey, who stated that if he didn’t turn off the water, he would shank him. The worker turned off the water so the toilet could be removed from the wall, allowing the prisoners to escape.

“By turning off the water to cell 6 bottom in the 1D dorm, Williams willfully and maliciously assisted with the escape of the 10 inmates. With the water being turned off, the inmates were able to successfully make good on their escapes. Williams admitted to Agents he committed the acts after he was directed to do so by one of the inmates who escaped, Antoine Massey,” court documents read.

Surveillance video showed Williams speaking to Massey, Derrick Groves, and another inmate. According to court documents, the maintenance worker claimed that Groves tried to take his phone from him and asked him to bring a book with cash app info to his cousin, who was located in a different pod.

A judge set Williams’ bond at $1.1 million. If he is able to post the bond, Williams will be required to wear an ankle monitor. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Sheriff Susan Hutson also stated that three employees were suspended without pay in connection with the prisoners’ escape.

RELATED CONTENT: Medical Staff At Atlanta Jail Sued For Autistic Teen’s Death