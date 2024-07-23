News by Daniel Johnson Body-Cam Reveals White Cop Shot Sonya Massey Without ‘Alleged Threat’ Two deputies, including Sean Grayson, responded to the call, who shot and killed Massey in her own home, did not activate his device until after he shot her, according to authorities.









After many accounts on Twitter/X warned that the body cam video of the killing of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Illinois mother of two, would be graphic, upsetting and traumatizing, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney released the video to the public on July 22.

The release had been initially postponed by Massey’s family due to her funeral, but it depicts a woman who called police for help being shot and killed by Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson while following his orders.

According to WAND News, Sonya Massey called 9-1-1 shortly before 1 a.m. on July 6 to report that she thought there might be a burglar in her home. Two deputies, including Grayson, responded to her call. One had his body cam on as protocol dictated, but Grayson, who authorities say shot and killed Massey in her own home, did not activate his device until after he shot her.

The deputies who reported to that scene said shots had been fired at approximately 1:21 a.m.

According to the prosecution, Grayson told Massey to move a pot of water that she had heating up on the stove but before she could actually move the pot, he “aggressively yelled” at Massey and pulled out his 9mm service weapon. Massey responded by putting her hands in the air and saying “I’m sorry” and tried to duck for cover, but Grayson shot her in the face. Experts say Massey was considered “not a reasonable threat” at the time she was killed.

Grayson attempted to keep the other deputy from helping Massey. “The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived,” said Mary Rodgers, first assistant state attorney. Grayson, however “at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey.”

According to Time Magazine, after Massey told the deputies “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Grayson apparently took exception. “You better f-cking not, I swear to God. I’ll f-cking shoot you right in your f-cking face.” Grayson warned.

Grayson was later charged with first-degree murder and fired. In addition to the murder charge, Grayson also faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and a charge of official misconduct. According to Time, attorney Benjamin Crump told the family at the funeral that the footage would show a crime on the level of Emmett Till, George Floyd, LaQuan McDonald, and George Floyd.

The father of Sonya Massey, who was shot and killed in her home by a sheriff’s deputy, says initially he was under the impression that she was killed by an intruder.@AttorneyCrump says body camera footage of the incident is “one of the worst videos of a police shooting ever.” pic.twitter.com/0rNTG3PzXp — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 23, 2024

Initial police accounts before videos:



—Sonya Massey: It was “self-inflicted”



—George Floyd: “suffering medical distress”



—Walter Scott: He “gained control of taser & attempted to use it against officer”



—Eric Garner: “no physical force was used”



Because cops lie. As a rule https://t.co/uUgG4i6NZZ — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) July 23, 2024

I am not sharing the video of Sonya Massey being murdered. I am asking how the cop that killed her got the job in the first place with two prior DUI's & 5 other police departments in the same area showing him the door in a matter of months. He never should have been hired — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 23, 2024

That cop was antagonistic from the moment he stepped onto Sonya Massey’s porch. He saw she was uncomfortable with his threatening presence and he used that to escalate a situation that should’ve ended at her doorstep. She should be alive today. — Beezy. (@ASHLEY_BEEZY) July 22, 2024

Sonya Massey should be alive today.



Tonight I spoke on the House floor to reiterate the call for justice and accountability that Sonya and her family deserve, and that our community needs to heal. pic.twitter.com/9RQmeSIEiT — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) July 23, 2024

Sonya Massey, a beloved mother, friend, daughter, and young Black woman, should be alive today.



Sonya’s death at the hands of a police officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 22, 2024

James Wilburn, Massey’s father, said at the press conference, “The only time I’m going to see my baby again is when I leave this world. The people of Sangamon County have been great, but I want to tell y’all the Sheriff here is an embarrassment. This man should have never had a badge, he should have never had a gun, he should have never been given the opportunity to kill my child.”

Wilburn also called for the resignation of Sheriff Jack, Campbell, preferably “in the next 12 hours.”

“We’re asking for full transparency on every level,” Crump said at the press conference. “How he was hired, the 9-1-1 calls, the communications, all of the video, everything. We won’t stop. We’re not satisfied with charges. We won’t be satisfied until we get whole justice for Sonya Massey.”

Crump also criticized Grayson’s actions. “If you’re in fear for your life, you don’t walk towards the person,” Crump said. “He could’ve did any number of things. He could’ve created distance, he could’ve used a taser, he could’ve called for backup.”

According to The State Journal Register, even criminologists, experts in reviewing body cam footage, are disturbed by the video. “Maybe it’s because of the familiarity of the community and the police department involved,” said Ryan Williams, a criminologist and criminal justice professor at the University of Illinois-Springfield. “It was really hard to watch. There were parts I had to fast forward through. I have more questions than I have answers.”

“It was senseless on every level,” Crump said. “There’s a narration (by Grayson) to the tragedy. It’s troubling.” Crump likened the shooting to those of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and Pamela Turner. “There was no real accountability. These Black women died, and America has blood on its hands.”

