News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Bojangles Manager Charged In Murder Of Teen Employee’s Father The incident took place on Sunday, Dec. 7, according to authorities.







The shift manager of a Bojangles in Palmetto, Georgia, was arrested for allegedly shooting the father of a teenage employee outside the restaurant on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Maurice Nolan Evans was charged with aggravated assault, murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Dec. 6, according to family members, Dominique Goodman’s daughter called home distressed because her shift manager had been “picking on her.” The young girl’s distress led to Goodman driving to the restaurant.

Though Evans was sent home around 12 p.m. due to the confrontation with the teen, he did not leave the parking lot. Family say Evan then left his car and fatally shot Goodman, who wanted to talk with Evans.

Palmetto Police Chief Bryan Hergesell confirmed the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

Dad gunned down by Bojangles manager after getting call from daughter: policehttps://t.co/zJFjdqbT6M — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) December 10, 2025

Marlene Lately, identified as a family member of the victim spoke to 11 Alive about Goodman’s attempt to confront the 25-year-old shift manager.

“Which would any parent do if somebody arguing with their kid, you know,” said Marlene Lately, a relative of Goodman, told 11 Alive. “They are coming up there to see what’s going on, and I guess that’s what he did.



“I feel like she lost everything, her father, you know, she will never get him back. That’s sad and that man should’ve thought before he made that decision”

A Bojangles spokesman issued a statement on the weekend’s “senseless act.”

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” they said. “The franchisee is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We strongly condemn all acts of violence. Out of respect for everyone involved and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will defer further details to the police.”

RELATED CONTENT: Stockton’s Famous Vice-Mayor, Jason Lee, Speaks Out Against Recent Mass Shooting