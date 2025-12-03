News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Stockton’s Famous Vice-Mayor, Jason Lee, Speaks Out Against Recent Mass Shooting Lee reflected on the past murder of his own brother as he encouraged the suspect to turn himself in.







Stockton’s famous vice-mayor, Jason Lee, is speaking out against a recent tragedy in the California community.

The media personality turned local politician is condemning a mass shooting in the central Californian city. According to CNN, the shooting occurred at a child’s birthday party on Nov. 29, with the fatal incident leaving three children and one adult dead, ages 8, 9, 14, and 21. Eleven others also endured wounds, as the suspect remains at large.

Lee attended a vigil the following day in Stockton, where he denounced the incident that left several kids dead. CBS News Sacramento shared footage of local leaders, including Lee, speaking at the vigil.

“What I will say to the people that did this is: it’s never been gangsta to kill kids. Never,” shared the Hollywood Unlocked founder. “You went to a birthday party and shot people’s children … Parents brought their children out, and they left with medical examiners. That is not human.”

The vice-mayor continued, remarking on his own personal history with gun violence. He shared his thoughts on vengeance following his brother’s murder. However, instead of inflicting even more harm, he chose a more redeeming path.

“And I will say to those who are thinking of retaliation: when my brother got murdered, I thought about it too. It’s human to want to hurt people who hurt people you love. But I had a choice to make,” Lee continued. “I hope that the people out there in our community make the right choice and contact law enforcement.”

He encouraged those involved and anyone with information to come forward, helping the families gain justice for these young stolen lives.

Lee added, “Call me, call the mayor, call whoever you know, call the pastors, call your friend, turn yourself in. Because at some point, the redemption for what you did is going to happen when you see the person who created you. But you can start that process by turning yourself in and doing the right thing today.”

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement indicating the incident was likely targeted, though it was unclear whether or not it was gang-related. They remain on the hunt for the killer.

As for Lee, the Stockton native first entered politics in November of last year with a successful run for City Council, representing District 6. This January, Stockton’s Mayor, Christina Fugazi, appointed him as vice mayor.

