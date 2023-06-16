The BOMESI Is Holding Its Black-Owned Media Conference This Weekend

The Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) is holding its Black-owned Media Weekend this Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The three-day conference will occur June 16–19 at the Tulsa Club Hotel and the Agora Event Center. The Black-owned Media Conference will unite Black media owners and publishers, enriching Black media resources, access, and distribution through authentic connections, and intentional/engaging customized programming. The conference will also provide valuable insights on strategies to create a new way forward, the need to build a Black-owned media ecosystem, and the cultural revolution paving the way for the next generation.

In addition to panels and a fireside chat, attendees can take part in a walking tour of the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center and a tour of the Black Wall Street Times.

Topics, speakers, and panelists for the BOMESI conference include keynote speaker, attorney, and Revolt TV Host Eboni K. Williams, podcaster Mandii B, BK Reader Founder and Publisher C. Zawadi Morris, URL Media Advertising Executive Melanie Figueiredo and Black Enterprise Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Alfred Edmond Jr.

Topics will include how Black-owned media can better protect the power of diverse storytelling, standing out and getting to the bag in the crowded world of podcasting, and Black storytelling in LGBTQ media. For dinner each night, attendees will be given a list of Black-owned restaurants in the area to enjoy.

Registration is still open for Black-owned media and corporate agencies, brands, and advertisers. Sponsors for the conference include General Motors, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and more.

The BOMESI was founded in June 2020 to unite and advance Black-owned media businesses and educate the public on the importance of these platforms. Additionally, the institute provides resources to support Black-owned media outlets, which have been a beacon for Black communities in the U.S. and abroad for over 190 years.