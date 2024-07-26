Young Thug’s Attorney Requests Bond Release From New Judge

With the new judge in the Young Thug RICO case now settled in, the defendants’ attorneys have filed various motions, including a request by Young Thug’s attorney for the Atlanta rapper’s release on bond.

According to Billboard, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel requested the motion on July 23 from Judge Paige Reese Whitaker. After various dealings and several denied requests from the previous judge, Judge Ural Glanville, on various matters, Steel stated that his client has been forced to “languish” in jail for years without being convicted of a crime.

“The most fundamental premise of our criminal justice system is that the criminally accused cannot be punished for an offense until the prosecution proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” he states in his latest filing. “In our society, liberty is the norm.”

Steel also asked if the artist could be released under strict conditions that include electronic monitoring, hiring of off-duty police officers for security, subjecting all communications to monitoring, and requiring anyone who enters his home to be searched by law enforcement.

“This will prevent any possibility to intimidate a witness or otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” Steel wrote. “With these parameters in mind, it cannot be said that Mr. Williams would be a threat or a danger to the community or any person or property in the community.”

He mentioned that Thug has been “languishing in the county jail” under conditions that have been “tortuous.” The YSL boss is under isolation daily for 22 hours, while he is given “inedible food” and has to deal with an “ant-infested room” where he can’t see out the windows.

“Ordering Mr. Williams to wear an ankle monitor and to be in ‘total lockdown’ in his home is the equivalent to custody and confinement and has been deemed lawful confinement without the punishment imposed by the current county jail conditions wrongly imposed on Mr. Williams,” Steel wrote in the motion.

The jury is slated to return to court the week of Aug. 5.

