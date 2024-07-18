Replacement Judge In Young Thug RICO Case Recuses Herself

Another interesting twist to the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history has occurred. After Judge Glanville was taken off the Young Thug RICO trial, the judge selected to replace him has now removed herself due to a previous connection with a YSL (Young Stoner Life Records, Young Thug’s record label) member.

According to Billboard, Judge Shukura L. Ingram recused herself on July 17 after stating her connection to a Fulton County courthouse deputy, Akeiba Stanley, who was arrested last year for allegedly trying to bring in contraband to another member of YSL. Prosecutors claimed that Stanley was having an “inappropriate relationship” with the defendant. Rolling Stone reported that the accusation occurred last year when the deputy allegedly tried to get Christian Eppinger contraband.

BREAKING: Judge Shukura Ingram has recused from the YSL/Young Thug case over the incident involving Christian Eppinger and a courthouse deputy. Ingram said the deputy arrested was responsible and assigned to her courtroom for six months. @ajc pic.twitter.com/8EBBsV3eYE — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) July 17, 2024

Stanley was previously assigned to Ingram’s courtroom.

“Because this court’s former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the court may be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution,” Ingram said. “This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings.”

Although she stated she had no actual bias against Stanley, she felt that she must avoid any “appearance of impropriety” in the proceedings: “The clerk of this court is directed to reassign this criminal action to another judge.”

The court clerk selected Judge Paige Reese Whitaker to take over the RICO case.

Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and was accused of being involved in street gang activity when he was arrested in May 2022. Prosecutors also hit him with the charge of participating in street gang activity, three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Young Thug was accused of heading an alleged affiliate of the Bloods street gang and being responsible for murders, armed robberies, and assaults committed between January 2015 and May 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Drake Calls Out Judge In Young Thug Trial After Leak Of Jailhouse Video Call From Girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist