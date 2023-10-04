Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone Gives Update From Hospital, Says He ‘Fought For His Life’

Things seem to be looking up for Krayzie Bone, who gave fans an update on his health from his hospital room.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper posted a picture on Instagram saying he fought for his life “literally for 9 days straight.” In a lengthy caption, Bone thanked the “Most High” for being with him every step of the way.

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

Cleveland legend Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, scared fans in late September 2023 when he started coughing up blood from complications related to sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, according to Rolling Stone. Doctors ran tests and found one of his lungs had a bleeding artery. Two surgeries were needed to address the life-threatening diagnosis.

Henderson was placed on a ventilator after being put into a medically induced coma. Sources said his family stayed by his side and were the only ones allowed to visit due to his critical condition.

According to Stop Sarcoidosis, in about 90% of cases, the disease mainly affects the lungs but can affect almost any organ of the body. The condition is noted to be chronic in people whose disease remains steady for more than two to five years. An estimated 1.2 million people suffer from sarcoidosis worldwide. Experts say the disease is hard to diagnose and has limited treatment plans and no known cure, but there are some cases in which the disease goes away on its own.

On social media, an abundance of celebrities, including fellow Ohio legend LeBron James, issued prayers and positive affirmations for Krayzie Bone’s recovery. DJ Paul and Juicy J of the Three 6 Mafia crew also issued well wishes.