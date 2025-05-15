News by Jameelah Mullen Ohio Man Accused Of Burning Library Books On Black And LGBTQ History Local faith leaders unite as a possible hate crime sends shockwaves across the community.







An Ohio man is accused of burning 100 library books on Black, Jewish, and LGBTQ history. Police reported that the man obtained a library card from the Beachwood Library branch and checked out the books days later, according to WKYC News.

According to reports, the unidentified man allegedly told the librarian that his son was part of the LGBTQ community and that he was trying to learn more about it. The library learned that the man posted a photo showing a car trunk full of books with the library’s sticker on Gab.com. He then shared a video that appeared to show him burning those books.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism describes Gab.com as “an online hub for extremist and conspiratorial content.” The organization notes that the site is mainly used by “conspiracy theorists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis.”

Interfaith Group Against Hate, a coalition led by Jewish, Muslim, and Christian congregations, publicly condemned the man’s actions and pledged to donate 1,000 books that focus on Black, Jewish, and LGBTQ+ communities to the library.

“We want to take this act of hate and turn it into a powerful symbol of unity, solidarity, and love,” Rev. Ryan Wallace of Fairmount Presbyterian Church told WKYC News.

State Sen. Kent Smith, a Democrat, called the man’s actions “un-American” and said they should not be tolerated.

“This act of violence is not just a crime against the public catalog of literature that was destroyed, but also is a violation of the marketplace of ideas that is a bedrock principle of American life,” the senator said in a statement.

Police said the case is likely a civil matter, and a local prosecutor will decide whether to file charges, leaving it unclear if the man will face criminal charges.

“Our department stands against antisemitism and all acts of bias-motivated crimes. We are committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting any hate-motivated incidents within the City of Beachwood. Our priority is to maintain a community that can thrive without the fear of threats of intimidation or violence,” Chief Dan Grispino said in a statement reported by WYCK news.