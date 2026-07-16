(Photo: iStock) Money by Sidnee Michelle Baby Boomers’ Low Retirement Shortfalls Could Put Their Millennials Kids’ Finances In A Chokehold Financial planners say the trend is forcing many adult children to prepare for the possibility of helping aging parents while also saving for their own futures.







Millennials who have spent years building retirement and savings may face an unexpected financial challenge as more baby boomers retire without enough money to support themselves, according to Business Insider.

Financial planners say the trend is forcing many adult children to prepare for the possibility of helping aging parents while also saving for their own futures.

The issue is unfolding across the United States as rising housing costs, healthcare expenses, and longer life expectancies place additional pressure on retirees with limited savings. Although baby boomers collectively hold a significant share of the nation’s wealth, retirement preparedness varies widely, leaving many families vulnerable to unexpected financial obligations.

The report stated that only about 40% of baby boomers are financially prepared for retirement. The Employee Benefit Research Institute has also found that many Americans remain at risk of falling short of retirement income needs, particularly when long-term care costs are factored in.

For some millennials, that concern has already become personal.

“I’m terrified that I’ll have to support my mom,” Brandon, a millennial father, told the outlet while describing his concerns about balancing his own family’s financial goals with his mother’s uncertain retirement.

Experts say those situations are likely to become more common as millennials juggle mortgages, child care expenses, student loan payments, and retirement contributions while also navigating parents’ financial needs.

According to the outlet, research indicates Black and Hispanic families often experience a greater economic impact because caregiving responsibilities frequently begin earlier and require larger financial sacrifices. Women are also more likely to reduce work hours or leave the workforce to care for aging relatives, limiting future earnings and retirement savings.

Financial advisers recommend discussing retirement assets, estate plans, long-term care options, and healthcare costs before a crisis occurs. Early planning, they say, can help families better understand available resources, reduce financial uncertainty, and avoid making costly decisions under pressure.

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