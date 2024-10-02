Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Boosie Apologizes To Daughter For Saying He Doesn’t Want Her To ‘Contaminate’ Siblings Boosie took to Instagram in an attempt to make things right.







Boosie issued a public apology to his daughter Poison Ivi (Iviona Hatch) on Instagram after he publicly ridiculed her sexuality during a recent interview on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. .

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper, real name Torrence Hatch, apologized after his daughter, who identifies as a lesbian, posted a 12-minute video response calling out her father for the “hurtful things” he had done.

“I SAID SOME THINGS N I DIDNT KNOW ITLL HURT U YO DADDY TRULY SORRY N I HOPE U CAN FORGIVE ME 🙏🏿🙏🏿,” Boosie captioned his post. “LIVE N YO TRUTH N JUST KNOW THAT U ALWAYS MY BABY NO MATTER WHAT 💯💯 ACCEPT MY PUBLIC APOLOGY 🙏🏿🙏🏿 DADDY COULDVE SAID IT N A BETTER WAY 🙏🏿 U MY BABY N WILL ALWAYS BE DAT #daddybaby HOPE WE CAN TALK 💔.”

Boosie has apologized to his daughter Iviona after she voiced her issues with him speaking on her sexuality. pic.twitter.com/7Pac9jmsE4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 30, 2024

During a live taping on Yung Miami’s podcast at Revolt World last week, Boosie said his daughter could “contaminate” her siblings by bringing around her girlfriend. After initially claiming that “it was nothing” when his daughter came out to her family, Boosie told Caresha that Ivi is still not allowed to “bring her situation to our house.”

“Because I don’t want it to contaminate her others, it’s a generation we raising,” he said.

Boosie says his daughter can’t bring her girlfriend home because he doesn’t want them to “contaminate” her other siblings. pic.twitter.com/KB3zILcLXQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 27, 2024

The rapper faced backlash over his remarks, and once his daughter caught wind of the comments, she let him have it. In a lengthy video, Ivi expressed how “fed up” she is with her father “bashing” her sexuality on the public forum.

“If the world really knew all the things and the hurtful things you told me before and I forgave, you wouldn’t even understand,” she said. “And no matter how you feel? At the end of the day, n-gga I’m yo’ blood. I am your daughter. And me, I feel like I done been through the most with you. And every time I turn around, it’s like you bashin’ me. And it’s like, the whole world can go against you, but as a woman, since I been a lil’ girl, I never would go against you. And I think I’m really fed up.”

While Boosie has addressed his daughter’s sexuality in several interviews, she claims he has yet to sit down and speak to her about it personally.

“He ain’t never not had one sit down with me, myself, just him and Iviona, and asked me, ‘Why you became that way, Fat? What triggered you?’ It never been that,” Ivi said. “Every question y’all askin’ him, and he givin’ them answers? If I go ask him that, he wouldn’t give me an answer. The things that he do, bruh, I woulda never thought he would do.”

She continued. “Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time just say, ‘My daughter know how I feel about that. Can we move on to the next question?’ I can never get that from you. If y’all go look at my interviews, y’all would see: anytime they try to make it seem like my daddy don’t f*ck with me or he this and that, I say, ‘He love me regardless. This my pops. I ain’t goin’ against him. Y’all ain’t gon turn me against him,’ I always stood on that. And it’s like I feel like you just don’t be carin’. You don’t care about my feelings no more.”

Boosie’s daughter Iviona expresses her frustration with her father always speaking on her sexuality. pic.twitter.com/W8tfeRWqrD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 27, 2024

In addition to the negative comments on her sexual orientation, Ivi called out Boosie for not showing any public support for her music. It looks like her video message had an impact on the “Set It Off” rapper, who followed up with an apology and a repost of a video showing off Ivi’s lyrical skills.