Boosie Faces Arrest In Texas Court Over Unpaid Limo Bill

After using services from a limo company and not paying, Louisiana rapper Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie Badazz, is a wanted man in Texas.

According to KXAN, Boosie is looking at a charge of theft of service greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000 in Travis County, Texas. The charge was filed on Aug. 29 for the incident that occurred between June 5 and June 7. On Sept. 20, a summons was issued for Boosie to appear in court on Oct. 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

In an affidavit filed in a Texas court, the company, based in Austin, claimed that the service was provided to Boosie and company between June 5 and June 7. The rapper employed the limo service but hasn’t remitted payment yet. They claimed the “Wipe Me Down” rapper informed them that he would pay the bill in advance, but he never did. The affidavit also said that the driver inquired about the payment to Boosie and his manager several times but received nothing. An invoice of $8,800 was eventually sent to the rapper.

Boosie and his entourage requested the service on June 5 without providing an itinerary for the driver. They were picked up from the Austin airport. Some of the spots he was driven to include a Walmart, Urgent Care, a federal courthouse, Burger King, and several other places.

At one point, Boosie posted a video to social media acknowledging the car company’s services. After the rapper did that, the driver expressed to him that he’d give Boosie “a good price, just like I told your manager,” according to the affidavit. Boosie even suggested that the limo company take the cost off the promotion video, and the driver stated they would work something out, but he didn’t agree to what that was.

The limo driver told police there was “never a circumstance, prior to the promotion video, where they agreed that the promotion video would fully cover the cost of services.”

