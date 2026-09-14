(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Celebrity News by Black Enterprise Boosie Badazz Goes On ’60 Minutes’ After He Was Allegedly Finessed Out Of $600K For Presidential Pardon The Baton Rouge rapper filed a claim to get his bread back.







Louisiana rapper Torence Hatch, known as Boosie Badazz, appeared on CBS News’s 60 Minutes to say he has filed a precedent-setting arbitration claim against conservative political operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, seeking a partial refund after paying $600,000 upfront for an unfulfilled presidential pardon.

The legal action represents the first known arbitration claim filed against pardon brokers targeting the executive clemency pipeline, highlighting how influence peddlers try to monetize access to executive power.

According to the 60 Minutes interview, Boosie retained Burkman and Wohl’s services following a federal gun conviction that resulted in a sentence of three years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service, and a $50,000 fine.

Boosie said the pardon lobbyists coerced him into transferring substantial funds by explicitly assuring him that an upfront financial commitment would guarantee executive clemency.

“This is what I was led to believe: If you come with this money, you will get a pardon,” Boosie said. He explained that under their agreement, half of the funds were to be returned if clemency failed to occur. When it did not, the Baton Rouge rapper demanded a refund. “I said, ‘Just return [the money], you didn’t get my pardon, it’s a bunch of BS.’ And they were SO cocky,” Boosie told 60 Minutes.

Text messages originating from Wohl’s phone number—which Wohl explicitly denies sending—promised Boosie that high-profile political figures would champion his executive clemency petition. The written communications claimed the pardon lobbyists would mobilize conservative activist Laura Loomer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Turning Point USA executive Erika Kirk to publicly endorse his petition. The messages further promised that Loomer would request White House official Natalie Harp to submit the pardon petition directly to the president.

Boosie Badazz says he paid pardon brokers $600,000 upfront. But he never got a pardon. https://t.co/uBiTNKcqjc pic.twitter.com/CkJd3E9cdl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 14, 2026

What Was The Alleged Scam?

The clemency scam was based on political access and direct connections to the Oval Office. The pardon brokers allegedly told Boosie that they possessed the operational leverage to deliver pardons by getting influential conservative allies to lobby on the rapper’s behalf.

However, prominent figures cited in communications denied involvement in the lobbying effort. Loomer told CBS News that she does not engage in pardon brokerage and had never discussed a presidential pardon with Burkman or Wohl. “I do know [Wohl] personally, but I have made it very clear that my name appears to be used for clout without my consent and I’ve publicly said I think Boosie was scammed.”

Spokespeople for Speaker Johnson and Turning Point USA similarly confirmed to 60 Minutes that they have not endorsed the presidential pardon petition. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis affirmed that Harp had never interacted with Burkman or Wohl, contradicting the political operatives’ assertions of White House access.

What’s the Legal Basis for Boosie’s Arbitration Claim?

The arbitration claim centers on financial restitution for an unperformed service. Boosie pursued formal arbitration after failing to obtain a presidential pardon despite providing $600,000 in capital upfront.

Burkman and Wohl have contested the legal merit of the arbitration claim in statements provided to 60 Minutes. Burkman argued that because a finalized written agreement was never formally executed, the arrangement constitutes an unwritten oral contract. Maintaining that their interactions were legal and standard lobbying practices, Burkman stated, “We don’t owe him anything,” and urged Hatch to abandon the action.

Despite defenses raised by Burkman and Wohl, Boosie’s arbitration claim highlights growing scrutiny surrounding unregulated pardon lobbyists who operate outside traditional Department of Justice clemency channels.

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