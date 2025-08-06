Boosie Accepts Plea Deal For Gun Charge

Recording artist Boosie has accepted a plea deal in a case in which he was initially charged in June 2023 with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Louisiana rapper informed his fans on social media that he had taken the deal after assuming that he had previously escaped punishment. He told his followers on X that he thought the case was over and that he was “TIRED OF FIGHTING.” He stated that he talked to his family, and it was the right decision for him to accept the plea deal. He also asked people to purchase his recently released album, Words of a Real One.

JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN

CASE. I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT “GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES “ N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING‼️TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION💯TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 4, 2025

According to Billboard, the rapper is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26. No details were revealed on what Bossie’s sentence may be or what charges he may be pleading guilty to. In June 2023, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities saw a weapon tucked into his waistband in an Instagram video. He was previously convicted in 2011 on drug charges, making him a felon.

In July 2024, a federal judge dismissed the case after questions surrounding a Second Amendment issue on whether nonviolent felons can be charged with this type of gun possession. However, prosecutors refiled the case after making some changes.

After President Donald Trump was elected to office in November, Boosie took to social media to request a pardon on his gun charges—no word on whether Trump even received a request or had any discussions about doing so.

Boosie is currently out on a $100,000 bond.

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia Farmers Market Week Encourages Shoppers To Buy Local Across the State