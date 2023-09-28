Boosie Badazz Turned Down $250K To Perform At LGBTQ Event

Hip-hop recording artist Boosie Badazz says he has a moral code that he strictly adheres to and no amount of money will change that. In a recent interview, the rapper said he turned down a quarter million dollars because it was an LGBTQ event.

During an appearance on The Danza Project, Boosie said he turned the gig down because “that’s not what I believe in.”

“Big money! I told them, I have nothing against it at all but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in. Yeh, A quarter million. I’m good, bruh. That’s not what I believe in.”

Boosie claims he doesn’t hate the community, he just doesn’t agree with their values. He admitted that his delivery should have been better in the past and that he doesn’t have any problems with how people live their lives, but, he just doesn’t agree with it.

“They act like I hate them. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than I trust regular people. Real talk. A lot of them be genuine. It’s just, probably cause I’m so — when that stuff came out with uh, what I said about Dwayne Wade daughter, that kinda put me in a hole with that community. I shoulda said it in a better way or something like that. People started judging me on that, but nah man, I don’t have no problems with what nobody do. I just don’t agree with it.”

The rapper has made many statements in the past that have placed him in the crosshairs of the LGBTQ community, and caught a lot of heat when he spoke about Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, Zaya in the past. His comments toward gay rapper Lil Nas X also caused controversy.

Boosie has a daughter who recently came out as gay.