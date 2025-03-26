News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Boosie Goes On Social Media Rant Asking To Speak With Caleb Wilson Family Over Scholarship Confusion Boosie said the threat of legal action was a "slap in the face" given his intentions.







Boosie has responded to the confusion and backlash over his Boosie Bash announcement of a scholarship honoring deceased college student Caleb Wilson.

After Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill threatened legal action against Boosie, alleging Wilson’s parents did not know about the scholarship promotion, the rapper took to social media in an apparent rant over the issue. In the March 25 post to X, he argued that Murrill has a “grudge against rappers” despite all the benefits his event brings to Baton Rouge.

CAN SOMEONE FROM THAT FAMILY CALL ME 2052157895 NO ONE IS TRYING TO GET US ON THE LINE .IVE BEEN TRYIN TO GET YALL 20k SINCE IT WAS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION ‼️THE UNIVERSITY , NOONE WANTS TO PUT US CONTACT‼️THIS IS A FUCKING SHAME HOW THEY DOING ME 💯 ATTORNEY GENERAL LIZ MURRAL U… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 25, 2025

“Can someone from that family call me at 205-215-7895? No one is trying to get us on the line. I’ve been trying to get you all $20,000 since it was brought to my attention!! The university, no one wants to put us in contact!! This is a f–king shame how they doing me. Attorney General Liz Murral, you can call me too,” wrote Boosie.

“The revenue I bring to the capitol city is unmatched!! The fun n excitement is unmatched. No violence 6 years n a row at my events!! Not even a fight n a city that murders every weekend. Instead of trying to bring me down n take from me maybe yall should allow me to be put n positions to make a change n the city.”

He added, “I’ve heard that this attorney general has a grudge against rappers. If that is the case, u need to sit down with me n talk. I’m not just a rapper, I’m a rapper, I’m a daddy, filmmaker, entrepreneur n philanthropist !! This the reason I left this dam state “ yall won’t let me be great “ smh its all good I will forever be #mrlouisiana.”

Murrill condemned using Wilson’s name and image to promote for-profit ventures, such as Boosie Bash. She claims that Boosie took advantage of an emotionally vulnerable time and used Wilson to promote his own agenda. The Southern University student died in February after an alleged hazing ritual while pledging Omega Psi Phi.

Although Boosie originally claimed that he received the blessing of Wilson’s parents to launch the scholarship, Murrill denied this ever occurred.

“All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss,” Murrill said, according to WBRZ.

“It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn’t even funded any of it.”

However, Boosie pushed back against the accusation. He argued that he postponed his concert from its original date due to Wilson’s death. Instead, he wanted to turn the tragedy into something positive when Boosie Bash finally went on.

“It’s sad for this lawyer n family to say I promoted my event off someone’s passing?? My event was promoted on Eventbrite since Nov 14,” asserted the rapper.

“This incident happened a week before my event was to take place?? How the f*ck can I capitalize off someone’s death for a concert. That ain’t me. A death of a student won’t help a concert, it would hurt a concert??”

Furthermore, he claimed he was asked to help the situation that had shaken the Baton Rouge community. At the proposed legal action, Boosie called it a “slap in the face,” emphasizing his pure intentions.

“I was asked to help the situation n that’s what I was doing once I made it home,” continued Boosie. “But for yall to say that yall are taking legal action against someone who is trying to help yall is a slap n my face n completely wrong ?? When keeping it real goes wrong smh. BR I’m done. Another money grab ?? This is the ultimate betrayal smh.”

While unclear if Boosie has been hit with any legal papers yet, the Louisiana native appears shaken up from the proposition that the scholarship idea was a “money grab.”

