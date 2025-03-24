News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Louisiana Attorney General Condemns Use Of Caleb Wilson’s Name For Boosie Bash Promotion Wilson's parents denied knowing about Boosie Bash or the rapper's usage of their son's name.







Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement condemning the use of Caleb Wilson’s name and image for Boosie Bash events.

Murrill spoke on behalf of the slain fraternity pledge’s parents. Stating that the grieving couple did not consent to their son’s likeness used within “for profit” promotion material. Specifically, they mentioned a scholarship that rapper Boosie had announced would be offered in Wilson’s name.

“They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials,” Murrill said, as reported by WGNO.

Torence “Boosie” Hatch Jr. announced how he had partnered with the Southern University Human Jukebox for the scholarship. Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, the scholarship would provide aid to an incoming freshman from New Orleans joining the famed marching band. Before his death, Wilson was also a member, and proceeds from the festival would contribute to the scholarship’s funding.

“We’re just trying to lift some people up and give some notoriety on what happened… but we’re definitely in support,” Boosie told Louisiana First News.

Boosie previously told news outlets that he receive the blessing from Wilson’s father to continue the event. However, the AG denied the Wilsons’ knowing about the festivities, and plans to take the matter to court. She emphasized how the family only wants their late son’s name used for non-profit engagements.

“I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event,” explained Murrill.

Wilson died earlier this year at an alleged hazing ritual for the Omega Psi Phi chapter at Southern University. The HBCU student suffered multiple punches to chest before he collapsed into a seizure at a Baton Rouge warehouse. He was later pronounced dead at nearby hospital. His death also sparked an outcry on hazing within Black Greek-Lettered Organizations.

Several arrests have been made following an investigation into Wilson’s death. Although Boosie claims the event sought to spread positivity in light of Wilson’s shocking death, the young man’s parents hope to safeguard his legacy for strictly charitable purposes.

