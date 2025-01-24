On X, Boosie Begs Trump To ‘Check Out My Case’

Boosie BadAzz is desperate for a pardon on his lingering federal charges for firearm possession and is asking for Donald Trump’s help once again.

The “Wipe Me Down” artist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to issue a public plea to the newly returned president to check out his legal case and help him dodge the charges.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT. MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF,” Boosie wrote.

“I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW.”

Boosie’s plea follows new federal charges stemming from his June 2023 arrest in San Diego for firearm possession. These charges were filed less than two weeks after a federal judge dismissed his previous case, where he was facing a firearm possession charge as a felon involved in interstate commerce. The earlier case was dropped in July 2024, thanks to a recent federal court ruling declaring that the law was unconstitutional when applied to individuals convicted of non-violent offenses.

After Boosie’s previous case was dismissed, U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath’s office filed a new indictment against the rapper.

The 42-year-old, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., now faces two counts of firearm possession: one for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm involved in interstate commerce, and another for knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with substance abuse issues.

The new indictment reaffirms the original allegations from his earlier case. Federal prosecutors are seeking to have all firearms and ammunition connected to the offenses forfeited. If convicted on the charge of unlawful possession while dealing with substance abuse, Boosie could face up to 10 years in prison.

”IM ON VACATION WITH MY FAMILY MY LAWYER CALL ME N SAY THIS FEDERAL PROSECUTOR … HAS INDICTED ME AGAIN ON THE SAME CHARGE … THIS POINT YOU MAKING THIS A CIRCUS,” Boosie tweeted at the time.

Now the “Set It Off” rapper is begging for Donald Trump to help him out and citing his lawyer’s support for him.

“My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio.”