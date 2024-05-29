Drake Cops Texas Ranch For A Whopping $15M

Canadian recording artist Aubrey Drake Graham has recently purchased a 313-acre ranch located approximately 85 miles outside of Houston.

According to CultureMap, the “Family Matters” rapper is the new owner of The Inn at Dos Brisas after placing $15 million down on the property in Washington, Texas. The ranch was built in 2002 and features a 14,300-square-foot Mediterranean-style main building.

It was revealed that the Toronto native bought the property in late October. The rapper was able to jump on the price after it was only on the market for a few months. In April 2022, the property was initially listed for $17.5 million. After no one bought it at that price when it expired in September, it was re-listed at the $15 million listing in May 2023.

Tonya Currie, who works for Compass and managed the listing, confirmed the purchase in an email to CultureMap.

“Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it, bringing the price in line with the market conditions at the time,” Currie said.

The Robb Report revealed that the ranch was purchased by Houston tech mogul Doug Bosch and his wife Jennifer in 2000 as a family retreat. They ended up converting it into a resort in 2004. The property was named Relais & Châteaux and operated for nearly 20 years until it shut down in 2022 due to COVID-related losses. It was listed as one of CultureMap Houston’s picks for the 10 best hotels in Texas and had the state’s only Forbes Travel Guide five-star restaurant.

The property reportedly has several haciendas and casitas. Dos Brisas also has a spacious indoor arena, an organic farm, a greenhouse, and a sports court. A restaurant that includes a 7,000-bottle wine cellar is part of the ranch. It’s unknown if Drake will use the property as a personal residence or for business.