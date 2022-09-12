Boost Your Self-Confidence with this 12-Course Bundle

Low self-confidence can take even the most well-meaning, well-intentioned person and derail their ambitions and dreams before they have the chance to take root. It can impact one’s decision-making process, and if left unchecked, can spiral into self-fulfilling prophecies.

Establishing a consistent routine with the help of a therapist can go a long way in overcoming self-confidence issues, but not everyone has access to therapeutic services.

The Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle comes with 12 information-packed courses that will help boost your confidence. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $19.99. That’s a savings of 99% if you were to purchase each course individually.

The courses touch on different ways to become more confident, like through active listening skills, boosting emotional intelligence, and productivity, among other skills.

The Goal Setting for Life, Career & Business: Goal Setting is the Key course is a great first step to help you identify your goals and establish a plan of action to help you achieve them. Rated 4.5 stars, this course features 14 lectures on finding motivation and fulfillment.

With the More Confidence & Self Esteem: Confidence via Self-Awareness course, you’ll learn how to structure relationships to boost your confidence, how to perform affirmations, how to tackle fear and structure your internal conversations to make you more confident, among other tools.

For those looking to make the most of their time, the Fundamentals Of Productivity course will help you learn the basics of personal development like time management, goal setting, focus, and more.

Two verified purchasers have rated this course 5 stars.

“Basic information everybody should have access to. Sadly, it’s not something they teach at school. I like that it is getting easier to get your hands on it,” writes 5-star reviewer Maria F.

A good mindset can be the difference between happiness, productivity and solid quality of life. Unfortunately, achieving that state of mind isn’t always the easiest thing to accomplish. This productivity and personal development bundle is a good start. Purchase it today.

