Botched BBL? Black Woman Undergoes Plastic Surgery in Dominican Republic That Turns Deadly

A family is grieving after a 31-year-old mother of a two-year-old and Indianapolis daycare owner died following a “botched” BBL surgery in the Dominican Republic.

According to WRTV, Shacare Terry did what many women are doing these days and traveled outside the country to get a tummy tuck and a popular Brazilian Butt Lift, known as a bbl, a type of plastic surgery and liposuction procedure that aims to round out and lift buttocks for a better, defined physique and to correct deformities.

However, Terry’s twin sister Sharae Terry reported that a few days post-surgery she talked with her sister on Facetime and “something wasn’t right.” Sharae said ominously she knew, “something wasn’t right. I knew it in my heart.”

Shacare traveled out of the country with her childhood friend, Carlesha Williams, who reportedly also got the procedure done, according to the outlet.

Williams reports that Dr. Jose Desena at Instituto Medico San Lucas was behind performing the surgeries on the women. Williams said she and Shacare experienced a lot of pain and more complications post-surgery but Shacare was suffering a lot more intense pain by the second day.

“I was moving around a lot more and Shacare wasn’t really moving around; she wasn’t doing anything,” Williams said. “She would lay in bed. I would try to get her to go downstairs and eat with me, and she just wasn’t responding well.”

Williams recalls that Desena sedated Shacare on the second day following complications. She said when she asked why her friend looked so “sedated” and was told by the staff that Shacare was simply resting.

“When we go in there and see her, I almost fell out. She was on all these machines…unresponsive; she wasn’t talking, eyes closed.”

Williams recalls that as Shacare’s condition deteriorated, the medical staff continued to tell her that Shacare’s body needed rest following the BBL procedure and tummy tuck. One thing led to another and Williams says her friend was put on dialysis as doctors insisted that Shacare had trouble breathing on her own.

Williams contacted Shacare’s family to alert them of the grim prognosis.

“I’m reaching out to the mother to get down here,” Williams said. “I’m telling them what’s going on, but I’m trying not to scare them, but I want to scream ‘get down here!’”

And ultimately the family learned of Shacare’s fate on April 21 when she was confirmed dead in a statement to WRTV.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic. We are providing all appropriate assistance to the family. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

“[Shacare’s] mom said ‘Carlesha, I went back to my room for an hour, and they called me and told me that her heart stopped that quick,’” Williams said. “She hurries up and goes right back to the clinic and they said her daughter was already in a body bag.”

This also wasn’t the first time Shacare had traveled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure.

In February she reportedly went to Mexico to get a gastric sleeve to help for weight loss.

Shacare’s family plans to keep fighting to seek answers about Shacare’s untimely death.

“We are going to keep fighting,” Sharae said. “Will not stop at all, Shacare was a very important person.”