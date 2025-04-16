Sports by Keka Araújo Boxing Champ Adrien Broner Cops To Getting Jumped In Nightclub Brawl: ’18 vs. 2′ The details surrounding the recent nightclub brawl remain unclear, including the date and location of the incident







Boxer Adrien Broner copped to being involved in a physical altercation at a nightclub, confirming speculation fueled by a viral video.

In a recent conversation captured on video, Broner admitted to being struck during the incident but claimed he was initially the victim of theft.

“He stole me, though,” Broner said, referencing an unidentified individual. However, the former four-weight-class world champion said it plainly that he got his lick back. “Now it’s time to catch these, though. Return to send, I did.”

Broner further implied that the altercation was not fair, claiming that he and a friend were outnumbered.

“18 versus 2,” the boxer claimed in the video, which was shown on 411 Uncut.

The recent admission follows a pattern of incidents involving Broner outside of the boxing ring. TMZ Sports reported on a video showing Broner being restrained outside a Cincinnati nightclub, the Copa Lounge, after becoming agitated and attempting to confront a group of people.

While Broner did not throw any punches in that July 23, 2024, incident, it added to a list of legal issues the talented but controversial boxer has faced, ranging from DUI arrests to allegations of assault and robbery.

The details surrounding the recent nightclub brawl remain unclear, including the date and location of the incident. Broner did not elaborate on what was stolen from him or the specifics of the ensuing altercation. His claim of being significantly outnumbered also lacks independent verification.

Despite the ambiguity, Broner’s admission confirms his involvement in the viral video incident and adds another chapter to his turbulent history outside of professional boxing.

