News by Keka Araújo Gimme The Loot! Texas UPS Employee’s $200K Luxury Theft Ring Lands Him In Lockup Armando Garcia is the only person who has been arrested, but authorities suspect other UPS employees were involved.







Authorities have apprehended Armando Garcia, 37, a five-year employee of UPS, in connection with a substantial theft operation conducted at the company’s Brownsville, Texas, Distribution Center.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office (CCDA) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), in collaboration with the McAllen FBI, UPS Security, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), executed a search warrant at Garcia’s San Benito residence, recovering over $200,000 worth of stolen luxury goods and electronics.

Garcia has been charged with theft—Texas Penal Code 31.03(e)(5), a third-degree felony. The investigation began after a report from UPS Security regarding missing high-value parcels was filed. Investigators traced the stolen devices to Garcia’s residence, leading to the search warrant.

The search revealed a significant cache of stolen merchandise, including luxury designer items from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Ferragamo, and Dior, as well as Apple iPhones, iPads, smartwatches, high-end jewelry, designer clothing, power tools, and numerous UPS shipping bags containing discarded parcel boxes with original shipping labels.

Garcia was detained and taken into custody at his residence without issue. So far, he is the only person who has been arrested, but authorities suspect that there were other UPS employees involved in the theft.

“This was a deliberate and organized effort to steal high-value merchandise meant for paying customers,” District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a statement. “Crimes like this not only hurt businesses but also shake consumer confidence. Our Special Investigations Unit remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who engage in financial crimes are held accountable. Cameron County will not tolerate theft at any level.”

Saenz lauded the CCDA SIU for its diligence, noting the agency’s willingness to pursue the case after other agencies opted out.

The Cameron County theft incident isn’t UPS’ first rodeo with employees with sticky fingers.

In Sugar City, Idaho, Jarek Smith, owner of Holidae Fun and Games, claimed that he also suffered significant losses due to UPS employees stealing $25,000 in merchandise.

Smith reported he had missing packages containing valuable playing cards for the “Magic The Gathering” card game.

“We had a package go missing back in October 2023, and we never could track it down to figure out what happened,” Smith said in November 2024. “Within a week, we had a second one, and it was marked as damaged from a liquid spill of some kind. They claimed that another package had leaked out of it, or leaked its contents onto other packages, and that damaged it beyond repair.”

An internal UPS investigation led to the arrests of Jerry Hodges, John Forsyth, and Mitchell Wilwand. Hodges reportedly manipulated package designations to facilitate theft, while Wilwand and Forsyth admitted stealing various goods.

In February, in Riviera Beach, Florida, three UPS employees were arrested for stealing over $500,000 worth of iPhones, tablets, and accessories intended for T-Mobile retail locations in February.

“The investigation identified a fencing operation using a recording studio and cellphone repair shop, GoalMind Studios in Lantana, as a front for selling the stolen property,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance footage revealed UPS driver Sheldon Brown handed off packages to supervisor Giffton White, while Christopher Palmer was found with a stolen iPhone. The suspects created fraudulent tracking numbers to conceal their activities.

“The judge overseeing the suspects’ first appearance in court Wednesday noted the ‘systematic nature’ of the case and called it a ‘crime against humanity’ to steal from an employer,” WPTV reported.

All three face felony charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

