Sports by Mary Spiller 'Rumble In The Jungle' Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies At 76







Olympic gold medalist and two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has died. Known for his rivalry bout with Muhammad Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle” title bout, Foreman was honored with a heartfelt post on his social media after dying at 76 on March 21.

The Instagram post begins, “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

The post is accompanied by a photo of Foreman and his family.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family,” the caption continues.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own,” the Foreman tribute concludes.

Growing up impoverished, Foreman was one of seven children. According to CNN, he was raised in the Fifth Ward of Houston and dropped out of high school before pursuing his boxing dreams.

Known as one of the most powerful punchers in all of boxing history, Foreman became infamous after he won an Olympic gold in only his 25th amateur fight. The fight saw the defeat of another boxing legend Joe Frazier, before he went on to win the heavyweight title twice.

In 1974, Foreman fought Muhammad Ali in his most famous fight. The “Rumble in the Jungle” took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Not only was Foreman a boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist, but he also became an entrepreneur later in life. He created the “George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine” in 1994, and the product was so successful that it sold over 100 million units worldwide.

Foreman finally retired from boxing in 1997 with an impressive career record of 76 wins –68 of which were undisputed by KO–and only five losses.

