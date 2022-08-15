Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teams Up with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to Strengthen and Diversify Club Leadership for America’s Youth

The Jack and Jill of America (JJOA) Inc. and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership brings together two powerful missions for America’s youth. Sharing closely aligned missions, the two organizations are uniquely positioned to enhance impact for America’s youth through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in leadership.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is on a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more than a century, Clubs have been thought leaders in youth development, providing safe places where kids and teens can develop skills, make lasting connections with mentors and achieve great futures. In a typical year, our 4,900 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people, from rural communities to urban areas, in schools and public housing, Native lands and U.S. military installations worldwide. Established by Clubs as the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides training, assistance and resources so Clubs and staff can focus on the most important thing — transforming the lives of young people.

With 252 chapters nationwide, JJOA represents more than 40,000 family members. Each chapter plans annual programming activities guided under a general five-point programmatic thrust: cultural awareness, educational development, health (education and advocacy), civic (legislative advocacy and service) and social/recreational areas. Through service projects, JJOA creates a medium of contact for children to stimulate their growth and development. Through lobbying, educational programming, dissemination of education materials, and the organization of community and charitable events, JJOA has promoted the public awareness and interests of children including child development, child growth, child quality of life, childcare, and the promotion of children’s rights.

“This partnership with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will be deeply impactful as Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to strengthen its support and resources to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion in the lives of the youth we serve,” said Jane Rodgers, national vice president of partnerships and growth, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, according to a press release.

“Jack and Jill members will not only provide donations and volunteer support in Clubs but will have the opportunity to join local Club boards, strengthening and diversifying Boys & Girls Clubs leadership in communities nationwide.”

Through the partnership local Boys & Girls Clubs and Jack and Jill Chapters will come together to identify ways to work together to support the young people in their community including serving on local Club Boards and Statewide Alliance Boards, participating as program volunteers at Club events, serving as judges for local and statewide Youth of the Year competitions and beyond.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America has a respected history of ensuring that children succeed in every way possible by providing them with the mentors, safe environments, and resources to be their best,” said Kornisha McGill Brown, national president, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

“Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is honored to join their remarkable efforts and delighted that our families and future leaders will have even more opportunities to serve the communities where they work, play, and live together through this meaningful partnership.”