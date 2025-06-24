Sibling Rivalry: Brother and Sister Battle Each Other In Florida Primary

Randolph Bracy and LaVon Bracy Davis have two things in common: they are siblings, and both have their eyes on the vacant state senate seat in Florida, the Associated Press reports.

The Democratic siblings are battling in a special primary in Senate District 15 that opened after Geraldine Thompson died earlier this year from complications from knee-replacement surgery. The siblings aren’t new to politics: Bracy Davis is a state representative; Bracy was a state senator.

The family is deeply rooted in advocacy for Black people. Their mother, Lavon Wright Bracy, is a civil rights activist. Their father, Randolph Bracy Jr., was a local NAACP president. He founded a Baptist church in Orlando and was the director of the religion department at Bethune-Cookman University.

Lavon Wright Bracy has endorsed her daughter for the seat.

Other candidates in the primary include lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, according to Florida Politics. The winner of the Democratic-dominant district, with Black voters comprising over half of the registered Democrats in the district, will face Republican Willie Montague in September 2’s Special Election.

Bracy Davis’ campaign has been met with some scrutiny. Her campaign brought in a surge of cash a week before the primary. Still, fundraising efforts that unexpectedly dragged on to the end of an extended session were said to have impacted her messaging. Bracy Davis’ campaign raised more than $60,000 over the course of the race, but through the reporting deadline, the campaign spent over $19,000 and still had more than $41,000 in cash.

However, the seasoned lawmaker says she isn’t worried about the financial part as she feels her record will speak for itself. “In the State House, I’ve worked to build up my community by expanding opportunities and delivering on every promise I’ve made. I’m proud of the positive campaign I’ve run—one rooted in respect, results, and real connection,” she said.

“While not every campaign has taken that approach, I’ve stayed focused on uplifting our community rather than tearing others down. The overwhelming support I’ve received — from doors knocked, to personal encouragement, to last-minute financial contributions — confirms that voters value leadership that leads with integrity.”

Bracy, once a contender for governor, failed to file a timely fundraising report for June 2025, raising just under $3,000 in outside contributions and contributing $6,000 from his own funds. But he isn’t letting that get him down. Campaigning as “The People’s Champ,” he attended Juneteenth events to garner support. “

We are in a time where effective, strategic leadership is crucial. I am the only candidate for Senate District 15 that has a proven record,” he said in a Facebook post.

This isn’t the first time the brother-sister duo went up against each other. Both were inserted in the Democratic primary for state senate in 2024, which the former professional basketball player called “disappointing and hurtful.” Bracy Davis endorsed Thompson over her brother for that race.

