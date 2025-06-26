Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Cover Letter Is Dead, Create A ‘Brag Doc’ Instead The "brag doc" takes the traditional resume and cover letter up a notch in a competitive job market.







For those at their wits’ end with the job market, a “Brag Doc” may be the solution to your dream offer.

A “Brag Doc” essentially lists all of one’s career wins to showcase what they bring to the table. Maddie Machado came up with the idea at the advice of a colleague. Now, she has founded SkillScript, a resume platform to help others make their own.

“No one’s reading cover letters,” Machado said to CNBC. “Even when I was a recruiter for so many years, I can count on maybe one hand how many times I actually read a cover letter.”

Through SkillScript, Machado uses four components to develop a reimagined resume that showcases the best in a candidate. Starting with “corporate superpowers,” this category outlines exactly what roles and responsibilities feel second nature to a potential employee.

Next, this “brag doc” details how these superpowers yield results. Emphasizing what one delivered in their previous roles can showcase the value of their employment. Machado advises focusing on what would not have happened without you in the role, and how you directly contributed to this vital measure.

Machado added, “It’s hard to see on your resume the amount of impact and the things that you owned and are actually proud of.”

However, no “brag doc” would be complete without boasting about monumental success. Inserting one’s major accomplishments showcase how they stand out among a sea of competitive candidates. Machado believes that including ways one saved the company money or boosted efficiency beyond the typical processes can seem like a significant asset to employers.

Finally, tailoring the “brag doc” to fit the company’s values, standards, and desired role can greatly benefit you. Understanding the core mission and drive for the company can showcase an extra attention to detail and commitment to fulfilling this purpose.

The “brag doc” can also serve as a reflection for you. Reminding yourself of your strengths and capabilities can boost your morale as you enter the job search. Furthermore, when it comes to offer negotiations, knowing exactly how you’ve transformed departments or entire companies can persuade employers to say yes to a salary bump fitting your expertise.

