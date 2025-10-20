News by Sharelle B. McNair Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Highlights The ‘Ancestors’ In Push For A General Strike History shows there has never been a true, nationwide general strike in the U.S. outside of the “great strike wave of 1946."







Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson made the bold call for people of all backgrounds to come together and take a stand against President Donald Trump with a general strike during the second “No Kings” rally.

Johnson made the call during a powerful speech heard by thousands of rally participants in the Windy City, highlighting the need for people to put their differences aside and band together for the greater good of going against what he called Trump’s “tyranny,” the “ultra-wealthy,” and corporate greed, according to HuffPost.

During his speech, he highlighted past ways in which ancestors came together for one common goal, including the creation of the Underground Railroad, led by Harriet Tubman and the rebellion of Nat Turner. “If my ancestors, as slaves, can lead the greatest general strike in the history of this country, taking it to the ultra-rich and big corporations, we can do it too!” Johnson said, met with thunderous applause.

“I’m calling on Black people, white people, Brown people, Asian people, immigrants, gay people, from around this country to stand up… We are going to make them pay their fair share in taxes to fund our school, to fund jobs, to fund healthcare, to fund transportation. Democracy will live on because of this generation. Are you ready to take it to the courts and to the streets?”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calls for a general strike against the “tyranny” of Trump and the greed of the ultra-rich. An estimated 300,000 filled the streets for the “No Kings” march, powerfully rejecting the federal government’s “Operation Midway Blitz” against the city. pic.twitter.com/r6efyEqm0G — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) October 19, 2025

History shows there has never been a true, nationwide general strike in the U.S. outside of the “great strike wave of 1946” where five million American workers mobilized against Congress in an effort to demand leaders address economic instability and unacceptable working conditions. As a result, Congress created the Taft-Hartley Act, controversial legislation still in place to date, banning a broad range of union tactics, including political strikes.

Johnson has made his way to the front as a leader who isn’t afraid of intimidation tactics coming from Trump, including raids from ICE agents, and the mayor fighting back with calls for Trump to be behind bars and the “Hands Off Chicago” campaign.

Organizers of the two-mile march in the downtown area estimated close to 250,000 people participated, a major uptick from July’s rally with roughly 75,000 people. Johnson’s remarks and viewpoints have been supported by state leaders including Gov. JB Pritzker, who is also on Trump’s growing enemy list.

Speaking to the peaceful protestors, Pritzker said, “We will never surrender!”

“Peaceful, democratic resistance is always scary for authoritarians,” Pritzker said.

“We in Chicago are not afraid to stand up … Today we are resisting more than just Donald Trump’s attacks on democracy, and he knows it.”