May 17, 2024
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Uses Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ As Backdrop Before Victory Speech
After claiming victory in a Democratic primary, Scott approached the podium with K-Dot's latest beef track.
Kendrick Lamar’s diss song “Not Like Us,” directed at fellow rapper Drake, has taken over the internet and was recently used as a victory song for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott after he was declared the projected winner of the recent Democratic primary.
According to Complex, before delivering his victory speech to the crowd gathered at the Rye Street Market Building in Baltimore Peninsula, Scott was introduced with the backdrop of Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” the rapper’s response to Drake’s last diss response song, “Family Matters.” The song came on as he headed to the podium to celebrate his win over former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, electrifying the already amped up crowd.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott walks out to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” after winning the Democratic primary. 🔊
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 16, 2024
“There might be some votes left to be counted, but I think it’s safe to say that we’re destined for a second term,” Scott said. “And Baltimore, tonight you said very clearly that your democracy is not for sale, no matter how rich they are. You have confirmed once again that the naysayers who underestimate our city will never, ever understand what truly makes Baltimore great. We overcame the odds, including a Trump-loving Republican super PAC that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars telling lies about our city, ignoring the progress that we have talked about, and we still won.”
The popular hip-hop battle that has pitted Drake against Lamar also saw another K-Dot (Kendrick’s rap alias) song used in an important election campaign. The Biden/Harris campaign released a video featuring the song Euphoria,” the first full song that addressed the Drake beef in an ad against the presumptive Republican candidate for President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
The captions mimic the song’s lyrics by replacing it with words specifically about Trump:
“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social.”
