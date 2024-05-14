Kendrick Lamar’s Album, ‘Damn,’ Soars On Billboard Charts Amid Lyrical Battle With Drake

Many hip-hop fans have claimed Kendrick Lamar as the winner amid his lyrical battle with Drake. But who is winning on the Billboard charts?

According to Forbes, since the two recording artists traded barbs with each other, the fans have been tuning in over the war of words and taking their interest to the music charts. Music fans have been listening to more Lamar songs over the course and in the aftermath of the lyrical sword fight. Sales and streaming numbers for the “Humble” lyricist have increased and set a new high on a Billboard chart for one of his previous albums.

On a new chart that Billboard recently introduced, Lamar’s 2017 album, “Damn” has reached new heights on the current week’s Top Streaming Albums chart. The chart is a weekly ranking of the country’s most-streamed full-length albums.

The album came in at No. 36, up from its previous high on the charts at No. 44, making the album a Top 40 entry. Lamar had another project, “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” released in 2012 on the list at 47 before the “Damn” album moved its way past that entry.

“Damn” also jumped up on the Billboard 200 chart by elevating from No. 49 to No. 41. The numbers went up almost 6% when it moved an additional 18,370 equivalent units, according to Luminate. But, that’s not all. The album returned to the top 10 of the Top Rap Albums chart when it rose from No. 14 to No. 9, while also moving up on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list when it jumped from No. 19 to No. 12.

Apparently, the battle may be officially over, according to XXL.

In an Instagram Story entry by Drake, he wrote, “Good times. Summer vibes up next” possibly eluding to him bowing out to maybe work on the next project.

Drake via IG 👀 “Good times. Summer vibes up next.” pic.twitter.com/80dtcLWbBr — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 12, 2024

Also, a post on X by Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that released Lamar’s previous projects, called the battle over while promising a celebration of 20 years of TDE.

This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation. — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) May 11, 2024

