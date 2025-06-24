Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Brandy and Monica: The R&B Legends Are Collaborating Again With ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour It will be the frequent collaborators first-ever co-headlining tour.







Brandy and Monica will soon head to a city near you, together. The ’90s R&B staples are going on a joint “The Boy Is Mine” tour this fall.

Brandy and Monica announced the news June 24, alongside the dates for their 24-city tour. The long-awaited show will begin Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, concluding Dec. 7 in Houston.

The Grammy winners shared a visualizer on social media to promote the tour. It will be their first-ever co-headlining run.

The tour has been rumored to be in the works for months, with the official announcement bringing out R&B fans of all ages. While on the road, the duo will be joined by Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and newcomer Jamal Roberts. Roberts just won American Idol in its 23rd season.

The tour celebrates the legacy and success of both women’s careers, as well as their timeless 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.” Earning a Grammy for Best R&B performance in 1999, the song spent a record-breaking 13 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. However, the music still impacts the radio today. The two later featured on a 2024 remix of the song by Ariana Grande, earning them another Grammy nomination.

Capitalizing on this ongoing momentum, Brandy and Monica also appeared on CBS Mornings to share their excitement for the tour.

EXCLUSIVE: @4everBrandy and Monica are reuniting for “The Boy is Mine Tour” 27 years after their hit song of the same name spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.



The superstars share why going on tour together is “a dream come true” and hint at what fans can expect: “Just a… pic.twitter.com/0uH7cHMQu2 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 24, 2025

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come,” explained Brandy in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Monica added, “The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose.

God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

The tickets for the tour go on sale June 27, with a presale available the day before.

