Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Brandy Returns For A 'Homecoming' As Cinderella For 'Descendants: The Rise Of Red'









Brandy Norwood put back on her glass slippers to reprise her iconic role as Cinderella for the Disney original movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

The singer/actress is set to introduce a new generation to the first Black Disney princess in the fourth installment of Disney’s “Descendants” franchise. Brandy has been hard at work filming the upcoming fantasy musical that sees the Queen of Hearts daughter Red, and Cinderella and King Charming’s daughter Chloe, team up for a travel in time through the White Rabbit’s pocketwatch to save their hometown Auradon.

It’s not an easy quest for Chloe and Red, as the two rivals must put their differences aside to go back in time and stop the Queen of Hearts from igniting her villainous takedown of Cinderella’s family. Returning to the role 27 years after starring as Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg in “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” was a “homecoming” for Brandy.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the next chapter for Auradon. I’m most excited about seeing the next generation step into these iconic roles.”

Actress Morgan Dudley takes on the role of Ella, a younger version of Cinderella who’s bitter about the daily work she’s assigned by her wicked stepmother. Brandy expressed her excitement for fans to see how Dudley carries on the Cinderella legacy.

“Morgan Dudley is an incredible talent, and I have no doubt she’ll bring her magic to ‘Ella,'” she shared.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of the Descendants legacy, and I can’t wait for fans to see how the new story unfolds!”

Disney’s “Descendants: Rise of Red” premieres July 12 on Disney+, with an encore on Friday, August 9th on the Disney Channel.

