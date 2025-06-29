Education by Kandiss Edwards Jazz Master Branford Marsalis Is Wake Forest University’s 2025 Artist-In-Residence Marsalis, a New Orleans legend and global icon, is best known for his instrumental work across jazz, classical music, film, and Broadway.







On June 25, Wake Forest University announced that Grammy-winning jazz musician Branford Marsalis will serve as the university’s 2025 Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence.

Marsalis, a New Orleans legend and global icon, is best known for his instrumental work across jazz, classical music, film, and Broadway. At Wake Forest, students will engage with a masterful saxophonist and acclaimed artist whose career spans decades of influence and innovation.

Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente spoke about Marsalis’ appointment. She noted his diverse background and broad creative talent. According to Wente, Marsalis is the perfect candidate to receive the award in honor of the nation’s first Black poet laureate.

“Branford Marsalis embodies the versatility, depth and unwavering commitment to artistic integrity that define the spirit of the Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence program,” said Wente. “His ability to transcend musical genres while championing creative excellence and community engagement perfectly aligns with Dr. Angelou’s legacy of using art as a powerful force for connection and understanding.”

Jazz musician Branford Marsalis has been named Wake Forest University’s 2025 Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence



Marsalis has been widely recognized by his peers and prominent musical institutions. The musician has received a Tony nomination for his work on Broadway. The National Endowment for the Arts has named him a Jazz Master. Additionally, he has received six Grammy nominations and won one with the Branford Marsalis Quartet, established in 1986.

The musician has shown his dedication to the arts and art education long before he was selected to lead Wake Forest students. The musician taught at North Carolina Central University for two decades. Furthermore, he co-founded the Ellis Marsalis Center for music in his native hometown, New Orleans.

The master saxophonist is currently on tour. The musician will spend the remainder of 2025 travelling the globe before he returns home to assume his position at Wake Forest University.

See Below For American Tour Dates:

September 14 – St. Louis, MO Jazz Tour The Big Top

September 20 -Rockport, MA Jazz Tour Shalin Liu Performance Center

September 21 – Rockport, MA Jazz Tour Shalin Liu Performance Center

September 26 – Memphis, TN Jazz Tour Orpheum Theatre

October 31 -Los Angeles, CA Jazz Tour Blue Note

