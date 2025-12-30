Coach Prime Reunites With Childhood Protégé As Braylon Edwards Commits To Colorado

NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is reuniting with a former player, not from Jackson State University, but from his Truth Youth League in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Braylon Edwards has committed to play for Coach Prime at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The incoming Buffalo player announced his decision to join the Colorado team for next season. He took direction as a 5-year-old boy learning the sport from his former, now future, football head coach. The safety even stated that he was with Coach Prime when Prime was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

According to Sports Illustrated, Edwards played for Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas), widely regarded as one of the most dominant high school football programs in the country. He stands at 6 feet, 180 pounds, and is a three-time First-Team All-District defensive back. This past season, he had 64 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups while playing the corner and safety positions during his senior year. He is a finalist for the 2025 Whataburger Super Team.

“Coach Prime was my childhood coach… him and a few more on the staff. I started playing for him when I was five years old,” Edwards told BuffStampede.com. “I traveled the country playing ball with him. I also was with him in Canton when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. So it feels like a full reunion.”

A photo of the two from over a decade ago made its way to social media.

Coach prime and the buffs newest commit Braylon Edwards back in the truth days 🔥🔥🔥‼️ all these full circle moments are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88W8a81fpW — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) December 5, 2025

Edwards stated that he is versatile and can and will play any defensive position Coach Prime asks him to. He is slated to play safety.

“I’ll bring versatility and physicality,” Edwards said. “I can play all positions in the secondary, so I’ll do anything asked of me.”