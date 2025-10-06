Deion Sanders Admits Leg Is ‘Hurting Like Crazy,’ Suspects More Blood Clots

After several years of good fortune as a college coach, it seems that things have not been that great for Colorado Buffaloes football’s head coach, Deion Sanders, as he announces that he thinks he has more blood clots in his leg.

According to USA Today Sports, after the Buffaloes’ latest defeat, Sanders admitted after the game that he is “hurting like crazy,” as his leg has been in pain recently. He stated he plans to see a doctor about it. His team suffered a loss to Texas Christian University, 35-21, on Oct. 4.

Sanders revealed over the summer that he had bladder cancer that is in remission. His health struggles in recent years also include poor circulation, leading to two of his toes being amputated in 2021 while he was still coaching Jackson State University. He spent 23 days in the hospital during the 2021 season.

In 2023, he took to social media to inform his followers that he had a big blood clot removed from his thigh and also had some below his knee taken out.

Now, it seems as if some of those problems have re-emerged for the NFL Hall of Famer.

“I think I got more blood clots,” Sanders told reporters. “Cat’s out of the bag, all right? I think I got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy.”

The coach was seen during the game taking a seat while he had one shoe off on the sideline.

“So that’s what’s going on. I’m not getting blood to my legs. That’s why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing.”

The team has been struggling this season, sporting a 2-4 record thus far. This is Sanders’ first season not coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Sheduer is a member of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, while Shilo was cut in the preseason after suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

