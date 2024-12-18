Travis Hunter Reportedly Contributed Funds To Colorado Buffaloes’ NIL Collective

Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, has been giving money to his Colorado teammates via the team’s NIL (name, image, and likeness) Collective, according to Deion Sanders’ son.

On a recent appearance on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that Hunter does not receive a penny from the Colorado Buffaloes Collective NIL, but, with the money the two-way football player receives from various NIL endorsements, he places money in the pockets of his fellow football players.

Sanders told podcast hosts Matt McChesney and Bailey Price that Hunter pays “at least 10-15 guys’ NILs on the team. He’s donating his own money.”

On3 has reported that Hunter has made $5.2 million with his NIL deals this season, including a recent signing with adidas.

With one last game to play in his collegiate career, Hunter is widely considered to be the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. On Dec. 11, Hunter became the first player to win back-to-back Paul Hornung Awards. Three days later, he took home the Heisman Trophy Award, college football’s top honor.

According to The Athletic, Hunter became the first true two-way player to win the Heisman since Syracuse’s Ernie Davis in 1961. He became the first player in NCAA history to catch 92 receptions for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns, and grab four interceptions in a single season.

Hunter had an historic season. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, was given an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and was named first-team All-Big 12 as receiver and defensive back. He was the first player to earn first-team honors on both offense and defense in conference history.

