Brazilian Soccer Player Takes a Stand -- Believes Racists Should Be Banned From Stadiums

Brazilian professional soccer player Vinicius Jr. has taken a strong stand against racist abuse and believes that fans should be held accountable if in violation during games.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward believes that fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games, according to a NBC News report.

Vinicius Jr. was a victim of racial abuse in a video that surfaced in September. He was recorded by fans of the Atletico Madrid sports team, who directed racist chants at him outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of a game against Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr. told Brazilian TV Globo on Sunday, “If you hurt other people, you must pay. It’s hard to say that (racism in soccer) will end with so many people still doing it. But I like to believe that there are more good people than bad. All the racist people must pay in some way. If they like to watch soccer, so those Atletico Madrid fans should never be allowed to step foot in a stadium again. That will make them suffer the consequences and reflect about their actions.”

NBC News reported that monkey noises and “Vinicius, die” chants were also heard throughout the game by local media in attendance.

Atletico Madrid staff said it is working with authorities to identify the individuals involved who would ultimately be banned by the club.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid is also reportedly investigating the incident.

Other notable people of Brazil, such as former minister of sports of Brazil Pelé and current professional Brazilian soccer player Neymar, defended Vinicius Jr. that same week after a sports expert on a Spanish soccer show compared his behavior to a monkey after not respecting his opponents during his in-game celebrations.

In a response video, the Brazilian soccer player stated he will not stop dancing as a sign of happiness in his culture and condemned the sports show host with claims of being a racist.