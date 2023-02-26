‘Breaking Barriers’, a New Sculpture by Artist Ivan Toth Depeña, Commemorates the Life of Jack Trice, Iowa State University’s First African-American Athlete

Created by artist Ivan Toth Depeña (Depeña Studio), ‘Breaking Barriers’ contemplates the idea of strength, struggle and absence that coincide with Jack Trice’s legacy. The sculpture’s location at the entrance of Trice Stadium on Iowa State University’s campus, challenges sports fans and students by increasing the awareness of a significant, historical event imbued by actions surrounding racial injustice. On a monumental scale, the sculpture intends to invoke the spirit of perseverance, memory/reflection and subsequent contemplation regarding our current state of unrest surrounding the subject of inequality.

The central monument consists of a large- scale, white volume which has been fractured and broken through by the visage of Jack Trice. The interior, three-dimensional silhouette is large enough to encourage the viewer to pass through and experience the visual complexity that represents breaking the imposing barrier. Special attention has been paid to the material’s color, shape and texture to reference the underlying conceptual intent. On the outside of the sculpture, appear bronze cleat castings, shown in Trice’s defensive player stride fading away from the field and reflecting on his absence. In addition, there are two benches split by Trice’s symbolic wake. Made from the same material as the sculpture, the benches encourage contemplation on the past, present and the future surrounding Trice’s struggle and legacy.

The story of Jack Trice:

The night before his first and, tragically, his last college football game, Jack Trice was separated from his teammates. Officials at the football team’s hotel did not allow Trice to eat with his teammates, resulting in isolation of Trice. Preparing for the game against Minnesota, Jack Trice wrote a letter, expressing his thoughts and concerns about the next day.

“The honor of my race, family and self are at stake. Everyone is expecting me to do big things. I will!” – Jack Trice, excerpt from the letter written the night before his fatal injury.

The words “I will,” have become tied to Jack Trice’s legacy. During the game, Jack Trice fractured his collarbone but continued playing. Later in the game, he fell and was trampled by several Minnesota players. Trice was treated at a local hospital and returned home to Ames. Two days later, he died from his injuries. Though it has never been confirmed, it is speculated that Jack Trice was targeted for his skin color.