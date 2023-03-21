Breaking: Bomb Threat Halts Lawsuit Hearing Between NY Attorney General Letitia James and Donald Trump

Authorities paused a hearing today in a New York court room between New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Donald Trump.

ABC News reported Manhattan court proceedings were temporarily halted on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was allegedly called in via 911. That delayed the start of a hearing in a separate case, as James is suing Trump for $250 million, accusing him and his company of a fraud scheme going on for years.

About 15 people stood outside the Centre Street courthouse calling for Trump’s indictment, with only a handful of his supporters in close proximity. The New York Police Department made a statement, alerting about an increased uniformed presence in the city and stressed that “there are currently no credible threats” to the city.

New York officials have been monitoring online banter to identify threats. Portable metal barricades were distributed to guard streets and sidewalks, however, there were no immediate signs that Trump’s calls for protests were being recognized.

Ahead of predictions of Trump being indicted for hush money payments he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels, Bloomberg reported NYPD has reminded supporters of the state’s strict gun laws, as Trump has called for protestors to “take our nation back!”

“As a general reminder, firearm permit holders may not carry firearms at First Amendment gatherings, courthouses, government buildings, and other legally-designated sensitive locations, as this is unlawful under New York State Law, except for certain law enforcement personnel.”

This won’t push the hearing back too much, as the grand jury is scheduled to return on Wednesday. Next steps are currently unclear. Trump’s trouble with the law doesn’t end in New York. Once this hearing concludes, headlines will be based in Georgia and Washington, D.C., as he faces other criminal probes that could end his upcoming Republican presidential bid.