Women by Ahsan Washington These Black Authors Wrote Books About Their Breast Cancer Experience This list gathers stories of survival







There’s no denying that breast cancer is quite the journey for countless individuals; however, Black women across the diaspora confront especially stark disparities in care and experience. They are diagnosed later; the tumors are frequently more aggressive, and the outcomes are consequently poorer. Books written by Black authors frame the hurdles and offer insight grounded in lived experience. This 11‑book list gathers stories of survival and resilience, delivers practical knowledge, critiques inequities, and points toward pathways of hope.

The Cancer Journals

Audre Lorde’s The Cancer Journals collects a series of essays and diary fragments that trace her experience of a mastectomy. In the work, the writer and activist unpacks illness, identity, and mortality. Drawing on the intimacy of her home, the starkness of hospital rooms, and the topical issues of the United States, Lorde stakes a claim for self‑determination within the narratives of sickness.

The Black Woman’s Breast Cancer Survival Guide: Understanding and Healing in the Face of a Nationwide Crisis

Cheryl D. Holloway, both a cancer researcher and a survivor, writes a book that translates the maze of screening protocols, treatment pathways, and survivorship strategies into language for women confronting breast cancer. The guide delves into the risks, disparities, and unique needs that Black women face within the U.S. healthcare and community landscapes, where referrals often arrive too late, screenings occur less frequently, and outcomes tend to be poorer.

Black Women and Breast Cancer: A Cultural Theology

In the 2018 book “Black Women and Breast Cancer: A Cultural Theology,” public health scholar Elizabeth A. Williams probes how Black women ascribe meaning to breast cancer through the intertwined lenses of faith, community, and identity. The work reveals how spiritual frameworks become woven into coping strategies, acts of resistance, healing journeys, and survivorship narratives, all set against the backdrop of health disparities.

Health, Communication and Breast Cancer among Black Women: Culture, Identity, Spirituality, and Strength

Annette D. Madlock Gatison’s “Health, Communication and Breast Cancer, among Black Women: Culture, Identity, Spirituality and Strength” probes how Black women discuss breast cancer, tracing the interplay of discourse, self‑definition, and the “strong woman” narrative. The analysis shows that the communicative tactics women employ shape their agency, confront stigma, and negotiate identity throughout their cancer journeys, areas where mainstream health messaging often falls short by overlooking influences. Conducted between 2016 and 2018, the study unfolded in U.S. healthcare environments within Black women’s communities.

This Is Only A Test: What Breast Cancer Taught Me about Faith, Love, Hair, and Business

Chris‑Tia Donaldson’s memoir, This Is Only A Test, draws from her roles as entrepreneur and breast‑cancer survivor, charting a raw, unfiltered trek through treatment, faith, the grind of running a business, shifting self‑image, and the stark reality of hair loss. First issued in 2019, the book strives to lift the veil of stigma that still clings to cancer while illustrating how a Black woman can cling to her identity, chase professional ambitions, nurture relationships, and stay anchored in faith throughout diagnosis and the long road to recovery.

Dig In Your Heels: The Glamorous (and Not So Glamorous) Life of a Young Breast Cancer Survivor

“Dig In Your Heels: The Glamorous (and Not Glamorous) Life of a Young Breast Cancer Survivor,” by Karla Antoinette Baptiste, reads like an unfiltered diary of what it feels like to emerge from breast cancer treatment in one’s 30s. Baptiste, a survivor, writer, and unapologetic truth‑teller, lays bare the mix of hope and hardship that defines her post‑diagnosis world from the wrenching questions around fertility and the shifting relationship with her body to the relentless juggle of building a career. Published in 2015, the memoir deliberately shines a light on a demographic often left in the shadows: Black women confronting cancer early in life, thereby plugging a glaring void in survivorship narratives.

Surviving Paris: A Memoir of Healing in the City of Light

Journalist and two‑time breast cancer survivor Robin Allison Davis chronicles her relocation to Paris during the unsettling reality of a breast cancer diagnosis while living abroad. Published in September 2025, the memoir probes how the city’s geography, its healthcare system, the loneliness of exile, and the nuances of cultural identity intertwine in shaping a woman’s cancer journey from home.

The Little Black Book: What Every Black Woman Needs to Know About Breast Cancer

Jackie Johnson’s The Little Black Book: Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention, Risk and Advocacy, for Black Women serves as a purpose‑crafted text for women, sharing early‑detection cues, preventive tactics, personal risk appraisal, and avenues for engagement. The work was first published in 2012. By zeroing in on the risk factors Black women face, it equips them with actionable guidance, something most awareness materials overlook by remaining overly generic.

Celebrating Life: African American Women Speak Out About Breast Cancer

“Celebrating Life: African American Women Speak Out About Breast Cancer” is an anthology that gathers a chorus of testimonies, reflections, and coping tactics from 62 Black breast‑cancer survivors across the United States. The collection, issued in the mid‑2000s, unfolds a mosaic of experiences from women spanning a range of backgrounds. It underscores how cancer experiences shift with class, access to resources, faith, and community support amplifying voices and reminding that the disease is anything but an experience.

The Terrible Stories

After a breast cancer diagnosis, the celebrated African American poet Lucille Clifton assembled the collection The Terrible Stories, which appeared in 1996. In its pages, Clifton maps the terrain of suffering, offering a charged, aesthetically rich view of illness as felt by a Black woman. Lament, memory, and the stubborn act of survival become the poems’ witnesses, silently bearing testimony to her experience.

