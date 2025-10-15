Tap Into This Resource Guide For Breast Cancer Survivors

In 2025, the breast cancer mortality rate for Black women remains 40% higher than that of white women, underscoring an urgent need for resources that are tailored, well‑funded, and culturally competent.

Eight institutions are deeply rooted in the Black community: two Black‑led organizations that provide grants to women navigating breast cancer; three research institutes focused on advancing science for women; and three groups that prioritize therapy and mental‑health support for Black survivors and their caregivers.

BLACK ENTERPRISE highlights each institution’s purpose, how it operates, and why it matters, so readers from coast to coast can tap into the support many Black women rightly deserve.

Financial Assistance for Black Breast Cancer Survivors

Sisters Network® Inc. – Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program

Sisters Network® Inc.’s Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP) provides financial aid up to $350 for housing and utility expenses to Black breast cancer survivors actively undergoing treatment. It also offers access to 3D mammograms for uninsured women through partnerships with leading mammography screening facilities.

Keep A Breast Foundation – Give Back Grant

The Keep A Breast Foundation’s Give Back Grant is for women of color diagnosed with breast cancer by offering a boost up to $500 to help offset costs throughout treatment and beyond. Acknowledging the hurdles this community faces within the healthcare system, the grant operates nationwide. The foundation places an emphasis on supporting BIPOC communities.

Research Initiatives Focused On Black Breast Cancer Survivors

Women’s Circle of Health Follow-Up Study

The Women’s Circle of Health Follow‑Up Study is an ongoing investigation in New Jersey that scrutinizes how obesity and its associated comorbidities affect breast‑cancer survival and the everyday quality of life of women. By homing in on the obstacles Black breast‑cancer survivors confront, the project aims to tackle health disparities.

Dr. Lucile Adams-Campbell, Epidemiological Research

Dr. Lucile Adams‑Campbell, an epidemiologist, heads a research agenda that probes how lifestyle tweaks might blunt disease risk breast cancer, among African‑American women. The project’s purpose is to sculpt community‑focused strategies that could temper cancer risk via habit changes within the Black community. She pursues this work out of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. Bonnie (Bo) Qin, Breast Cancer Survivorship Research

Dr. Bonnie Qin is a researcher in Breast Cancer Survivorship Research at the Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Jersey. The research explores the impact of lifestyle patterns, social determinants of health, and inflammatory mechanisms on breast cancer survivorship among Black women. The research aims to identify factors influencing long-term health outcomes and develop targeted interventions for Black breast cancer survivors.

Mental Health Resources for Black Breast Cancer Survivors

TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance—“Pink Table Talk”/Support & Awareness + Mental Health Resources

TOUCH, a Black‑led advocacy organization runs a recurring series called “Pink Table Talk” that delves into mental health issues, survivorship challenges, and emotional resilience. They also maintain a “BlessTie Resources” hub packed with mental health links. The talks, which take place weekly or monthly, reach Black women nationwide via virtual channels such as social media feeds. In these forums, TOUCH creates an attuned space where survivors can share their stories and begin to heal and connect with mental health referrals. They also unveiled Black TNBC Sanctuary, a resource hub delivering mental health support and integrative care services specifically designed for patients with breast cancer.

African American Breast Cancer Alliance—Online Support Group (SMIS: Sisters & Misters In Survival

The African American Breast Cancer Alliance (AABCA) offers support to patients and survivors through its web‑based circle SMIS (Sisters & Misters In Survival). Inside SMIS folks can speak candidly with peers, tap into outreach and join support circles. Sessions swing between Zoom calls and where geography permits, in‑person gatherings. AABCA’s nationwide web of chapters keeps the in‑person meet‑ups humming. Emotional and psychosocial support provide a lifeline when confronting a cancer diagnosis and peer groups step in to break down isolation, swap coping playbooks, and point members toward mental health professionals.

Carrie’s TOUCH (mental health + peer support app/counseling referrals for Black survivors)

This nonprofit humanizes the breast cancer experience of Black women and men. It offers mental health resources, support group matching, low-cost therapy referrals, survivor stories, and a mobile app for emotional wellness services. Founded nearly 20 years ago, Carrie’s TOUCH is active nationally through its app, online, and via local partnerships. It bridges the gap between mental health platforms for Black breast cancer survivors by curating resources, matching users to culturally competent therapists, and fostering community.

