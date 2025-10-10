Technology by Ahsan Washington 8 Apps That Can Help Navigate Breast Cancer Care Help is accessible in app stores







When receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, many women are challenged with concerns for their health, keeping up with their everyday lives, both in and out of the home. While medical professionals, family members, and friends are often there to help, breast cancer patients can also find assistance using technology. Here are eight digital apps that guide patients and their caregivers through the twists and turns of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

ACS CARES

ACS CARES is an application that tailors cancer‑related information to each user. The app links users to medical specialists and connects them with volunteer peers. The content refreshes whenever a patient’s situation shifts, and the program can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android devices in the United States via the App Store or Google Play. By gathering all tools in one place, the app guides patients and their caregivers through the treatment journey while streamlining the patchwork of support services.

Breast Cancer Navigator

Breast Cancer Navigator, a guide‑oriented app developed by Cancer Care Innovation Lab with Mu Sigma Analytics, delivers health plans, enables symptom tracking, and provides a comprehensive resource hub. Designed to support patients at any stage of their journey, the app puts privacy front and center by refusing to collect data.

Breast Cancer Ally

The treatment navigator app pushes out reminders, keeps tabs on toxicity, and serves up content that is custom‑fit to each patient’s regimen. First rolled out to the public in 2015, Breast Cancer Ally was tied into the University of Michigan’s care protocols and aimed to bridge the so‑called “post‑visit gap” by nudging patients and handling side effects on the fly.

Cancer Connection

Cancer Connection, a cancer-focused app including breast cancer, developed by Allina Health, is on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the U.S. It bundles symptom tracking, a curated educational library, and the ability to craft custom tasks and appointment notes. Its purpose is to hand patients the reins of their cancer journey by nudging adherence, easing information overload and amplifying engagement with treatment.

Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me, a digital‑health startup, has launched a cancer‑focused app that incorporates NCCN guidelines, which offer treatment options customized to each patient. The app tracks symptoms and links users with trials and can be accessed worldwide via an application or a web portal. It’s intended to make specialist‑level oncology guidance more straightforward and reachable for patients.

My Care Journey

My Care Journey: Medocity’s app gives patients a hub where they can log symptoms as they arise, set up nudges for their treatments and exchange encrypted messages with their care team. The app quietly tracks medication regimens, captures symptom trends and serves up resources that are tailor‑made for each user. Available on both iOS and Android, My Care Journey has been kept fresh with updates since August 2025.

Cancer.Net Mobile

Cancer.Net Mobile, born out of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), packs oncologist‑approved content that spans over 120 cancer types alongside a symptom tracker, a medication log and an appointment scheduler. The app lives on both iOS and Android and is intended to amplify education, empower self‑directed care and smooth out care coordination for a swath of cancers, breast cancer included.

Breast Advocate

Breast Advocate, a decision‑support application, equips breast‑cancer clinicians and patient advocates with a menu of evidence‑backed treatment routes, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, fine‑tuned to the subtype of a patient’s disease. Available on iOS and Android, the tool transforms evidence into options that patients can weave into their conversations with oncologists.

