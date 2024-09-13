by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Colorado Boy, 17, Shot In Face Scouting Locations For Homecoming Photos; Man Arrested Brent Metz, 38, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and two charges of reckless endangerment.







Law enforcement officials say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face by a Colorado man after he and a friend were scouting a house for possible homecoming photos.

According to a statement released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Metz, 38, arrived at the home on Sept. 10. He pulled up next to the car that the boys were in and allegedly fired a shot through the windshield.

Deputies arrested Metz and charged him with first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and two charges of reckless endangerment.

According to the sheriff office’s report, when deputies arrived that afternoon, the shooting victim was bleeding from his face as the friend applied pressure to the wound using his T-shirt. Metz, who stood with the two boys, explained that he had shot one of them in the face.

The boys informed deputies that they were scouting the home so they could take homecoming pictures. They arrived at the house, parked at the gate, and jumped over the fence to speak to the homeowner. When they realized no one was at the door, they walked around the house to see if anyone was home

When they saw that no one was there, they returned to their vehicle to write a note to see if they could get permission to take photos. This is when, according to the report, Metz arrived, came out of his truck, and fired a shot through the windshield.

A deputy discovered the gun used inside Metz’s truck.

9 News reported that the homeowner notified police and called her boyfriend, who isn’t Metz, to let him know the teenagers were at the property. When Metz arrived, he blocked the boys from leaving the property before firing.

The sheriff’s department office wondered why the homeowner would assume that the boys were doing something wrong.

“It doesn’t make really good sense to us that what they did would constitute the reaction from the homeowner,” Jacki Kelley, JCSO public information, said. “But it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Kelley said there was proof that the boys were just writing a note to leave for the homeowner. “There is nothing that appears to be malicious or criminal,” Kelley added.

The investigation is ongoing. Metz is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.