Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton University Of Colorado Denies Nepo Baby Claims Of Playing Deion Sanders’ Son’s Song After Scoring Touchdown 'Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. After a touchdown, the band plays ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado’ and after a point after touchdown, the band plays ‘Fight CU,’ as has been standard practice for years.'







Reports started to emerge that the University of Colorado Boulder’s head football coach, Deion Sanders, allegedly told the school’s band to play a song by his son, Shedeur, whenever he scored a touchdown instead of the customary fight song they typically play. But the school has put out a statement denying that an order like that was put in place by “Coach Prime.”

The school has disputed the reported news that had been circulating about the band playing Shedeur’s music.

“Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. After a touchdown, the band plays ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado,’ and after a point after the touchdown, the band plays ‘Fight CU,’ which has been standard practice for years. When Shadeur Sanders scores, the band will wait a moment for a small snippet of Shadeur’s song to play before immediately kicking into ‘Glory, Glory Colorado.’ This is exactly what happened in the game against North Dakota State. This practice is not unique to Shadeur, as the band will wait a moment following a successful field goal to play Alejandro Mata’s song before playing ‘Fight CU.’”

Statement from a Colorado spokesperson on the report Deion Sanders told the band not to play the school fight song if his son, Shedeur, scores a touchdown and play Shedeur’s song instead. pic.twitter.com/vuMPVQM0Um — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 9, 2024

The Coloradoan reported that the team’s quarterback released a song in May, which is the song being played at the Buffaloes‘ recent games.

The team did lose the contest against No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last game by the score of 28-10. That loss evens their record at 1-1 after the Buffaloes opened the season with a win over the North Dakota Bison, 31-26. The Buffaloes will travel to Colorado State to face the Rams on Sept. 14. The team may be without Shedeur’s brother, Shilo, who plays the safety position for the Buffaloes, as he suffered an injury to his forearm and had to leave the game early during the team’s loss to Nebraska.